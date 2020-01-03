Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
PlayStation Store: nuovi giochi PS4 a sconto e abbonamento PS Plus in offerta

PlayStation Store: nuovi giochi PS4 a sconto e abbonamento PS Plus in offerta
Proseguono i Saldi di Gennaio del PlayStation Store: Sony Interactive Entertainment ha annunciato una nuova serie di giochi in offerta che si aggiungono ai titoli già scontati, oltre ad una nuova promozione legata all'abbonamento annuale PS Plus.

I giochi elencati di seguito sono ora in vendita a prezzo scontato e resteranno in promozione fino alle 00:59 (ora italiana) di sabato 18 gennaio. Per i prezzi aggiornati vi rimandiamo al PlayStation Store:

Sconti PS4 Saldi di Gennaio

Da segnalare tra i tanti giochi in sconto Battlefield V, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Batman Arkham Knight, Persona 5, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Mafia 3, Nioh Complete Edition, Watch Dogs 2 e NBA 2K20.

  • American Fugitive
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition
  • Batman Arkham Knight Season Pass
  • Batman Arkham Knight
  • Battlefield V
  • Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition
  • Call of Duty Infinite Warfare
  • Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Digital Deluxe
  • Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition
  • Call of Duty WWII Gold Edition
  • Call of Duty WWII Season Pass
  • Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
  • Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition
  • Far Cry5 Gold Edition
  • EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Champions Edition
  • EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition
  • INJUSTICE 2 SEASON PASS
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
  • Injustice 2 – Standard Edition
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
  • LEGO City Undercover
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers (Arabic Ver.)
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
  • LEGO The Incredibles
  • Mafia III
  • Mafia III Deluxe Edition
  • Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Deluxe Edition
  • Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Standard Edition
  • NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe
  • Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition
  • Nioh
  • Nioh Complete Edition
  • Ancestors The Humankind Odyssey
  • Narcos Rise of the Cartels
  • Okami
  • Persona 5
  • Persona 5: Ultimate Edition
  • Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition
  • Resident Evil
  • Resident Evil 0
  • resident Evil 4
  • Resident Evl 5
  • Resident Evil 6
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition
  • Umbrella Corps
  • Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition
  • Sports Bar VR
  • Sports Bar VR 2.0
  • Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition
  • Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition Upgrade
  • Street Fighter V
  • The Crew 2 Bronze Crew Credits Pack
  • The Crew 2 Gold Crew Credits Pack
  • The Crew 2 Platinum Crew Credits Pack
  • The Crew 2 Silver Crew Credits Pack
  • The Crew 2 Gold Edition
  • The Division 2 Gold Edition
  • The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration
  • Watch Dogs 2

Sconto PlayStation Plus

Da oggi e fino alle 11:00 (ora italiana) del 13 gennaio sarà possibile risparmiare il 25% sull'acquisto o rinnovo dell'abbonamento PlayStation Plus 12 mesi. Offerta valida solamente sulla sottoscrizione annuale.

