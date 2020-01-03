PlayStation Store: nuovi giochi PS4 a sconto e abbonamento PS Plus in offerta
Davide Leoni
Proseguono i Saldi di Gennaio del PlayStation Store: Sony Interactive Entertainment ha annunciato una nuova serie di giochi in offerta che si aggiungono ai titoli già scontati, oltre ad una nuova promozione legata all'abbonamento annuale PS Plus.
I giochi elencati di seguito sono ora in vendita a prezzo scontato e resteranno in promozione fino alle 00:59 (ora italiana) di sabato 18 gennaio. Per i prezzi aggiornati vi rimandiamo al PlayStation Store:
Sconti PS4 Saldi di Gennaio
Da segnalare tra i tanti giochi in sconto Battlefield V, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Batman Arkham Knight, Persona 5, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Mafia 3, Nioh Complete Edition, Watch Dogs 2 e NBA 2K20.
- American Fugitive
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition
- Batman Arkham Knight Season Pass
- Batman Arkham Knight
- Battlefield V
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition
- Call of Duty WWII Gold Edition
- Call of Duty WWII Season Pass
- Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry5 Gold Edition
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Champions Edition
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition
- INJUSTICE 2 SEASON PASS
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Injustice 2 – Standard Edition
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO City Undercover
- LEGO DC Super-Villains
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers (Arabic Ver.)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- LEGO The Incredibles
- Mafia III
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Deluxe Edition
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Standard Edition
- NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition
- Nioh
- Nioh Complete Edition
- Ancestors The Humankind Odyssey
- Narcos Rise of the Cartels
- Okami
- Persona 5
- Persona 5: Ultimate Edition
- Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- resident Evil 4
- Resident Evl 5
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition
- Umbrella Corps
- Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition
- Sports Bar VR
- Sports Bar VR 2.0
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition Upgrade
- Street Fighter V
- The Crew 2 Bronze Crew Credits Pack
- The Crew 2 Gold Crew Credits Pack
- The Crew 2 Platinum Crew Credits Pack
- The Crew 2 Silver Crew Credits Pack
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition
- The Division 2 Gold Edition
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration
- Watch Dogs 2
Sconto PlayStation Plus
Da oggi e fino alle 11:00 (ora italiana) del 13 gennaio sarà possibile risparmiare il 25% sull'acquisto o rinnovo dell'abbonamento PlayStation Plus 12 mesi. Offerta valida solamente sulla sottoscrizione annuale.
