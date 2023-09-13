PlayStation Store offerte: una valanga di nuovi sconti sui giochi PS4 e PS5
Davide Leoni
Sony lancia la nuova promozione Big Games Big Deals su PlayStation Store: da oggi e fino al 27 settembre, una valanga di giochi per PS4 e PS5 in vendita a prezzo scontato, e ci sono anche tanti blockbuster come Resident Evil 4 Remake e Hogwarts Legacy.
Su PlayStation Store trovate tutte le offerte con i prezzi aggiornati in euro, tra i giochi in sconto ci sono A Plague Tale Requiem, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, Neon Chrome, Strange of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, Resident Evil 2 e tanti altri.
Sconti PlayStation Store
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode
- 11-11: Memories Retold
- 1971 Project Helios
- 2020 GT World Challenge Pack DLC
- 2K Ball N’ Brawl Bundle
- 41 Hours
- A Fisherman’s Tale
- A Gummy’s Life
- A Juggler’s Tale
- A Memoir Blue
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- A Space For The Unbound
- A Street Cat’s Tale
- A.O.T. Wings of Freedom
- Abandoned Backpack
- Abyss Odyssey: Extended Dream Edition
- ABZU
- Actraiser Renaissance
- Added Partners “Lotus Friends”
- Added Partners “Wily Beast and Weakest Creature Friends”
- Additional Battle Attire Pack – Kimetsu Academy Summer Uniforms
- Adr1ft
- Adventurer’s Goldenrune Pack
- Aeon Must Die!
- Aliens
- Aliens: Dark Descent
- All-In-One Bonus Demon Set
- All-Star Fruit Racing
- Alpha Invasion Hacker Bundle
- Alt Hero Colors
- Alt Heroine Colors
- ALTAIR BREAKER
- Anima: Gate of Memories
- Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles
- Animal Shelter
- Anthem
- Antigravity Racing
- Apex Construct
- Apocalypse Rider
- Aquadine
- Arcade Game Series: Dig Dug
- Arcade Game Series: Galaga
- Atelier Ryza – Ryza’s Costume ‘Summer Adventure!’
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy Digital Deluxe Edition
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy Ultimate Edition
- Atelier Ryza 2: Season Pass
- Atelier Ryza 3 Season Pass
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key Digital Deluxe Edition
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key Ultimate Edition
- Atelier Ryza Season Pass ‘Kurken Island Jam-packed Pass’
- Atelier Ryza: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
- Atlas Fallen
- ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree
- Avenging Spirit
- Away: Journey to the Unexpected
- Aztech Forgotten Gods
- Azure Reflections
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 3
- Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack
- Baboon!
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Backbeat
- BALAN WONDERWORLD PS4 & PS5
- Balancelot
- Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance
- Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance II
- Balthazar’s Dream Release Bundle
- Banned Footage Vol.1
- Banned Footage Vol.1_PS5
- Banned Footage Vol.2
- Banned Footage Vol.2_PS5
- Base Game Legendary Deck
- Basketball Club Story
- Batman: Arkham Collection
- Batman: Arkham Knight – Premium Edition
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 2042 – Year 2 Edition
- Battlefield 4: Premium Edition
- Battlefield Hardline
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
- Battlefield V
- Bayala – The Game
- Bayonetta
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection Unlock
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron Is Back!
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Bumballon
- Bundle_Deluxe Kit
- Bundle_DLC Pack1
- Bundle_DLC Pack2
- Bundle_DLC Pack3
- Bundle_DLC Pack4
- Bundle_Extra DLC Pack
- Burger Bistro Story
- Burger Run
- Burger Run PS5
- Bus Driver Simulator
- Bus Driver Simulator – European Minibus
- Bus Driver Simulator – Hungarian Legend
- Bus Driver Simulator – Modern City Bus
- Bus Driver Simulator – Old Legend
- Bus Driver Simulator – Soviet Legend
- Bus Driver Simulator – Tourist
- Bus Driver Simulator: Countryside
- BUTCHER
- Cake Bash
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition (Day Zero)
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
- Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4™ & PS5™
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®
- Calturin
- Canis Canem Edit
- Cannon Dancer – Osman
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle
- Checkers
- Classic Costume Pack
- Classic Soundtrack
- Cleopatra Fortune S-Tribute
- Clockwork Aquario
- Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Code Fairy Deluxe Edition
- Coffee Run
- Coffee Run PS5
- Coffee Talk
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly
- Collaboration Costume Pack
- Commandos 2 & Commandos 3 – Bundle Digital
- Conan Chop Chop
- Conan Exiles
- Conan Exiles – Architects of Argos Pack
- Conan Exiles – Blood and Sand Pack
- Conan Exiles – Complete Edition October 2021
- Conan Exiles – Debaucheries of Derketo Pack
- Conan Exiles – Isle of Siptah Edition
- Conan Exiles – Jewel of the West Pack
- Conan Exiles – People of the Dragon Pack
- Conan Exiles – Riders of Hyboria Pack
- Conan Exiles – Seekers of the Dawn Pack
- Conan Exiles – The Imperial East Pack
- Conan Exiles – The Riddle of Steel
- Conan Exiles – The Savage Frontier Pack
- Conan Exiles – Treasures of Turan Pack
- Conan Exiles – Year 1 DLC Bundle
- Conan Exiles – Year 2 DLC Bundle
- Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah
- Construction Machine Simulator 2023 : Hard Truck Work Job
- Control
- Control – Expansion Pack 1 ‘The Foundation’
- Control – Season Pass
- Control Expansion 2 “AWE”
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
- Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5
- Life of Fly
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition
- Mato Anomalies Digital Deluxe
- Max Payne
- May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville
- Maze
- Maze: Pedestal of Trials
- Medieval Defenders
- Mega Man 11
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- Metro Simulator
- MHW:I – Capcom Collection Value Pack
- MHW:I – Seliana Room Value Pack
Restiamo in attesa invece di scoprire la nuova offerta della settimana che verrà resa nota solamente a metà mattinata. Gli sconti indicati sono validi da oggi e fino al 27 settembre compreso.
