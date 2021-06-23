PlayStation Store: al via oggi gli sconti di metà anno sui giochi PS5 e PS4

Come ogni mercoledì il PlayStation Store si aggiorna con una nuova ondata di offerte, a partire dal 23 giugno arrivano gli sconti di metà anno con tantissimi giochi per PS4 e PS5 proposti a prezzi ridotti fino al 60% sul listino.

Tra i giochi protagonisti degli sconti di metà anno troviamo Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time, Outriders, Anthem, ARK Survival Evolved, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Street Fighter V, The Crew 2, Just Cause 4 e Killing Floor 2, solamente per citarne alcuni.

PlayStation Store sconti di metà anno

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Deluxe Edition

AI: The Somnium Files

Alien: Isolation

Alphadia Genesis

Anthem

ARK: Survival Evolved Bionic Mosasaurus Skin

ARK: Survival Evolved Bionic Parasaur Skin

ARK: Survival Evolved Bionic Quetzal Skin

ARK: Survival Evolved Bionic Raptor Skin

ARK: Survival Evolved Bionic Stegosaurus Skin

ARK: Survival Evolved Bionic Trike Skin

Ary and the Secret of Seasons

Asdivine Dios

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Chasm

Cold Sun cosmetic pack

Conception Plus: Maidens of the Twelve Stars

Control

Control – Expansion Pack 1 The Foundation

Control Season Pass

Control Expansion 2 AWE

Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle

Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online

Danganronpa 1-2 Reload

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony

Dark Rose Valkyrie

De Blob

de Blob 2

Death Squared

Degrees of Separation

Deluxe Kit

Detroit: Become Human

Detroit: Become Human – Digital Deluxe Edition

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Demon Hunter Bundle

Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle

Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection

Dishonored The Complete Collection

Don’t Starve: Reign of Giants Console Edition

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Android 17

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Bardock

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Broly (Dragon Ball Super)

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Commentator Voice Pack

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Cooler

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Gogeta (SSGSS)

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku (GT)

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Janemba

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Jiren

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Kefla

Dragon Ball FighterZ – SSGSS Goku and SSGSS Vegeta Unlock

Dragon Ball FighterZ – SSGSS Lobby Avatars

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Stamps: Girls Pack

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Vegeta

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Vegito (SSGSS)

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Videl

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Zamasu (Fused)

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale

Elite Forces cosmetic pack

Euro Fishing: Urban Edition

Everybody’s Golf VR

Extinction Deluxe Edition

Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force

Fallout 4

Fallout 4 – Season Pass

Farpoint

InnerSpace

ITRunner

JankBrain

JCB

Journey: Collector’s Edition

Jumanji: The Video Game

Just Cause 3 XXL Edition

Just Cause 4 Black Market Pack

Just Cause 4 Expansion Pass

Just Cause 4 Reloaded

Katana Kami A Way of the Samurai Story

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete

Killing Floor 2

Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack

Knack

Knockout City

Kuhn Equipment Pack

Labyrinth Life

Lamborghini Nitro 120

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham – Premium Edition

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Monster Hunter: World – DLC Collection

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack

Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Expansion

Moss Soundtrack

Moss Theme

Motorbike Racing Bundle

Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Van Saar Gang

Necrosphere Deluxe

Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition

New Holland

Next Up Hero

Ninjin: Clash of Carrots

Niva

Omega Quintet

Persona 5 Royal – Persona Bundle

Persona 5 Royal

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

PixelJunk Monsters 2

PixelJunk Monsters 2 Danganronpa Pack

PixelJunk Monsters 2 Deluxe Edition

PixelJunk Monsters 2 Season Pass

Planet Coaster: Premium Edition

Premium Cosmetic Bundle

Project CARS 2

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 PS4 & PS5

Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition

Raging Justice

Rebel Cops

Soulcalibur VI – Deluxe Edition

Standard Cosmetic Bundle

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Steins;Gate Elite

Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace

Street Fighter V

Street Fighter V – Capcom Pro Tour: 2020 Premier Pass

Street Fighter V – Champion Edition Upgrade Kit

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Jezioro Bestii

The Crew 2

The Crew 2 – Gold Edition

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The Dwarves

The Jackbox Party Pack 6

The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III

The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III: Digital Deluxe Edition

The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel IV

The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel IV Digital Deluxe Edition

The Midnight Sanctuary

The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle

The Sims 4

The Surge A Walk in the Park

The Surge CREO Special Employee Kit

The Surge The Good, the Bad and the Augmented

The Surge 2 Jericho’s Legacy Gear Pack

The Surge 2 Public Enemy Weapon Pack

The Surge 2 The Kraken Expansion

The Surge 2 URBN Gear Pack

The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition

The Witch and the Hundred Knight – Wicked Bundle

The Yakuza Remastered Collection

Thief – Including ‘The Bank Heist’ DLC Mission

Tiny Metal

Tokyo Dark: Remembrance

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Ultimate Edition

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Train Sim World 2020: Collector’s Edition

Underground Cosmetic Pack

Unravel

Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen

Valentino Rossi The Game

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle

Valtra T-Series – Cow Edition

Wanderer Set DLC

Warface 10,000 + 1,000 Kredits

Warface 2,500 + 125 Kredits

Warface 5,000 + 375 Kredits

Warface Godfather Luxury Pack

Warlocks vs Shadows

WWE 2K20: Deluxe Edition

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yooka-Laylee – Buddy Duo Bundle

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Attachments Bundle

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Deluxe Edition

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Avatar Pack

YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning

Le offerte scadranno il prossimo 7 luglio, per l'elenco completo dei giochi in promozione e per i prezzi vi rimandiamo al PlayStation Store.