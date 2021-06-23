Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. PlayStation Store
  3. Notizie

PlayStation Store: al via oggi gli sconti di metà anno sui giochi PS5 e PS4

PlayStation Store: al via oggi gli sconti di metà anno sui giochi PS5 e PS4
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Come ogni mercoledì il PlayStation Store si aggiorna con una nuova ondata di offerte, a partire dal 23 giugno arrivano gli sconti di metà anno con tantissimi giochi per PS4 e PS5 proposti a prezzi ridotti fino al 60% sul listino.

Tra i giochi protagonisti degli sconti di metà anno troviamo Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time, Outriders, Anthem, ARK Survival Evolved, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Street Fighter V, The Crew 2, Just Cause 4 e Killing Floor 2, solamente per citarne alcuni.

PlayStation Store sconti di metà anno

  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Deluxe Edition
  • AI: The Somnium Files
  • Alien: Isolation
  • Alphadia Genesis
  • Anthem
  • ARK: Survival Evolved Bionic Mosasaurus Skin
  • ARK: Survival Evolved Bionic Parasaur Skin
  • ARK: Survival Evolved Bionic Quetzal Skin
  • ARK: Survival Evolved Bionic Raptor Skin
  • ARK: Survival Evolved Bionic Stegosaurus Skin
  • ARK: Survival Evolved Bionic Trike Skin
  • Ary and the Secret of Seasons
  • Asdivine Dios
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity
  • Chasm
  • Cold Sun cosmetic pack
  • Conception Plus: Maidens of the Twelve Stars
  • Control
  • Control – Expansion Pack 1 The Foundation
  • Control Season Pass
  • Control Expansion 2 AWE
  • Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle
  • Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online
  • Danganronpa 1-2 Reload
  • Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
  • Dark Rose Valkyrie
  • De Blob
  • de Blob 2
  • Death Squared
  • Degrees of Separation
  • Deluxe Kit
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Detroit: Become Human – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Demon Hunter Bundle
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
  • Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection
  • Dishonored The Complete Collection
  • Don’t Starve: Reign of Giants Console Edition
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Android 17
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Bardock
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Broly (Dragon Ball Super)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Commentator Voice Pack
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Cooler
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Gogeta (SSGSS)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku (GT)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Janemba
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Jiren
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Kefla
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – SSGSS Goku and SSGSS Vegeta Unlock
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – SSGSS Lobby Avatars
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Stamps: Girls Pack
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Vegeta
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Vegito (SSGSS)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Videl
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Zamasu (Fused)
  • El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
  • Elite Forces cosmetic pack
  • Euro Fishing: Urban Edition
  • Everybody’s Golf VR
  • Extinction Deluxe Edition
  • Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 4 – Season Pass
  • Farpoint
  • InnerSpace
  • ITRunner
  • JankBrain
  • JCB
  • Journey: Collector’s Edition
  • Jumanji: The Video Game
  • Just Cause 3 XXL Edition
  • Just Cause 4 Black Market Pack
  • Just Cause 4 Expansion Pass
  • Just Cause 4 Reloaded
  • Katana Kami A Way of the Samurai Story
  • Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete
  • Killing Floor 2
  • Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack
  • Knack
  • Knockout City
  • Kuhn Equipment Pack
  • Labyrinth Life
  • Lamborghini Nitro 120
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham – Premium Edition
  • Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
  • Monster Hunter: World – DLC Collection
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Expansion
  • Moss Soundtrack
  • Moss Theme
  • Motorbike Racing Bundle
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Van Saar Gang
  • Necrosphere Deluxe
  • Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition
  • New Holland
  • Next Up Hero
  • Ninjin: Clash of Carrots
  • Niva
  • Omega Quintet
  • Persona 5 Royal – Persona Bundle
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
  • PixelJunk Monsters 2
  • PixelJunk Monsters 2 Danganronpa Pack
  • PixelJunk Monsters 2 Deluxe Edition
  • PixelJunk Monsters 2 Season Pass
  • Planet Coaster: Premium Edition
  • Premium Cosmetic Bundle
  • Project CARS 2
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 PS4 & PS5
  • Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition
  • Raging Justice
  • Rebel Cops
  • Soulcalibur VI – Deluxe Edition
  • Standard Cosmetic Bundle
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • Steins;Gate Elite
  • Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace
  • Street Fighter V
  • Street Fighter V – Capcom Pro Tour: 2020 Premier Pass
  • Street Fighter V – Champion Edition Upgrade Kit
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
  • Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
  • The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Jezioro Bestii
  • The Crew 2
  • The Crew 2 – Gold Edition
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
  • The Dwarves
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 6
  • The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III
  • The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel IV
  • The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel IV Digital Deluxe Edition
  • The Midnight Sanctuary
  • The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
  • The Sims 4
  • The Surge A Walk in the Park
  • The Surge CREO Special Employee Kit
  • The Surge The Good, the Bad and the Augmented
  • The Surge 2 Jericho’s Legacy Gear Pack
  • The Surge 2 Public Enemy Weapon Pack
  • The Surge 2 The Kraken Expansion
  • The Surge 2 URBN Gear Pack
  • The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition
  • The Witch and the Hundred Knight – Wicked Bundle
  • The Yakuza Remastered Collection
  • Thief – Including ‘The Bank Heist’ DLC Mission
  • Tiny Metal
  • Tokyo Dark: Remembrance
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • Train Sim World 2020: Collector’s Edition
  • Underground Cosmetic Pack
  • Unravel
  • Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen
  • Valentino Rossi The Game
  • Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle
  • Valtra T-Series – Cow Edition
  • Wanderer Set DLC
  • Warface 10,000 + 1,000 Kredits
  • Warface 2,500 + 125 Kredits
  • Warface 5,000 + 375 Kredits
  • Warface Godfather Luxury Pack
  • Warlocks vs Shadows
  • WWE 2K20: Deluxe Edition
  • Yakuza 3 Remastered
  • Yakuza 4 Remastered
  • Yooka-Laylee – Buddy Duo Bundle
  • Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Attachments Bundle
  • Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Avatar Pack
  • YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World
  • Zanki Zero: Last Beginning

Le offerte scadranno il prossimo 7 luglio, per l'elenco completo dei giochi in promozione e per i prezzi vi rimandiamo al PlayStation Store.

Quanto è interessante?
2
speciale

Sconti PlayStation Store: i migliori giochi PS5 e PS4 a meno di 10 euro

Altri contenuti per PlayStation Store

  1. Forspoken per PS5 e PC: Square Enix sulle potenzialità di AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution