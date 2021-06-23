PlayStation Store: al via oggi gli sconti di metà anno sui giochi PS5 e PS4
di
Davide Leoni
Come ogni mercoledì il PlayStation Store si aggiorna con una nuova ondata di offerte, a partire dal 23 giugno arrivano gli sconti di metà anno con tantissimi giochi per PS4 e PS5 proposti a prezzi ridotti fino al 60% sul listino.
Tra i giochi protagonisti degli sconti di metà anno troviamo Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time, Outriders, Anthem, ARK Survival Evolved, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Street Fighter V, The Crew 2, Just Cause 4 e Killing Floor 2, solamente per citarne alcuni.
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Deluxe Edition
- AI: The Somnium Files
- Alien: Isolation
- Alphadia Genesis
- Anthem
- ARK: Survival Evolved Bionic Mosasaurus Skin
- ARK: Survival Evolved Bionic Parasaur Skin
- ARK: Survival Evolved Bionic Quetzal Skin
- ARK: Survival Evolved Bionic Raptor Skin
- ARK: Survival Evolved Bionic Stegosaurus Skin
- ARK: Survival Evolved Bionic Trike Skin
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons
- Asdivine Dios
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Chasm
- Cold Sun cosmetic pack
- Conception Plus: Maidens of the Twelve Stars
- Control
- Control – Expansion Pack 1 The Foundation
- Control Season Pass
- Control Expansion 2 AWE
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle
- Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online
- Danganronpa 1-2 Reload
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- De Blob
- de Blob 2
- Death Squared
- Degrees of Separation
- Deluxe Kit
- Detroit: Become Human
- Detroit: Become Human – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Demon Hunter Bundle
- Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
- Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection
- Dishonored The Complete Collection
- Don’t Starve: Reign of Giants Console Edition
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Android 17
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Bardock
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Broly (Dragon Ball Super)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Commentator Voice Pack
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Cooler
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Gogeta (SSGSS)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku (GT)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Janemba
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Jiren
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Kefla
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – SSGSS Goku and SSGSS Vegeta Unlock
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – SSGSS Lobby Avatars
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Stamps: Girls Pack
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Vegeta
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Vegito (SSGSS)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Videl
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Zamasu (Fused)
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
- Elite Forces cosmetic pack
- Euro Fishing: Urban Edition
- Everybody’s Golf VR
- Extinction Deluxe Edition
- Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 4 – Season Pass
- Farpoint
- InnerSpace
- ITRunner
- JankBrain
- JCB
- Journey: Collector’s Edition
- Jumanji: The Video Game
- Just Cause 3 XXL Edition
- Just Cause 4 Black Market Pack
- Just Cause 4 Expansion Pass
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded
- Katana Kami A Way of the Samurai Story
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete
- Killing Floor 2
- Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack
- Knack
- Knockout City
- Kuhn Equipment Pack
- Labyrinth Life
- Lamborghini Nitro 120
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham – Premium Edition
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Monster Hunter: World – DLC Collection
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Expansion
- Moss Soundtrack
- Moss Theme
- Motorbike Racing Bundle
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Van Saar Gang
- Necrosphere Deluxe
- Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition
- New Holland
- Next Up Hero
- Ninjin: Clash of Carrots
- Niva
- Omega Quintet
- Persona 5 Royal – Persona Bundle
- Persona 5 Royal
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- PixelJunk Monsters 2
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 Danganronpa Pack
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 Deluxe Edition
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 Season Pass
- Planet Coaster: Premium Edition
- Premium Cosmetic Bundle
- Project CARS 2
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 PS4 & PS5
- Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition
- Raging Justice
- Rebel Cops
- Soulcalibur VI – Deluxe Edition
- Standard Cosmetic Bundle
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Steins;Gate Elite
- Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace
- Street Fighter V
- Street Fighter V – Capcom Pro Tour: 2020 Premier Pass
- Street Fighter V – Champion Edition Upgrade Kit
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Jezioro Bestii
- The Crew 2
- The Crew 2 – Gold Edition
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Dwarves
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6
- The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III
- The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III: Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel IV
- The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel IV Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Midnight Sanctuary
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
- The Sims 4
- The Surge A Walk in the Park
- The Surge CREO Special Employee Kit
- The Surge The Good, the Bad and the Augmented
- The Surge 2 Jericho’s Legacy Gear Pack
- The Surge 2 Public Enemy Weapon Pack
- The Surge 2 The Kraken Expansion
- The Surge 2 URBN Gear Pack
- The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight – Wicked Bundle
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection
- Thief – Including ‘The Bank Heist’ DLC Mission
- Tiny Metal
- Tokyo Dark: Remembrance
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Train Sim World 2020: Collector’s Edition
- Underground Cosmetic Pack
- Unravel
- Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen
- Valentino Rossi The Game
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle
- Valtra T-Series – Cow Edition
- Wanderer Set DLC
- Warface 10,000 + 1,000 Kredits
- Warface 2,500 + 125 Kredits
- Warface 5,000 + 375 Kredits
- Warface Godfather Luxury Pack
- Warlocks vs Shadows
- WWE 2K20: Deluxe Edition
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yooka-Laylee – Buddy Duo Bundle
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Attachments Bundle
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Deluxe Edition
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Avatar Pack
- YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World
- Zanki Zero: Last Beginning
Le offerte scadranno il prossimo 7 luglio, per l'elenco completo dei giochi in promozione e per i prezzi vi rimandiamo al PlayStation Store.
