PlayStation Store: Okami HD/4K e The Last Guardian VR tra le novità della settimana

Novità PlayStation 4
Tra le novità PlayStation 4 della settimana troviamo Okami HD/4K, SMITE PlayStation Plus Bundle, Romancing SaGa 2 e Raiders of the Broken Planet Ultimate Edition.
- Okami HD/4K (12 dicembre - 44,99 euro)
- Dynasty Feud (12 dicembre - 29,99 euro)
- Mahjong Deluxe 3 (12 dicembre - 12,99 euro)
- Gang Beasts (12 dicembre - 14,99 euro)
- Fallen Legion Flames of Rebellion (12 dicembre - 19,99 euro)
- Fighting EX Layer Beta (12 dicembre - Gratis)
- SMITE Plus Bundle (12 dicembre)
- Super Hydorah (13 dicembre - 19,99 euro)
- Vegas Party (14 dicembre - 29,99 euro)
- Romancing SaGa 2 (15 dicembre - 19,99 euro)
- Raiders of the Broken Planet Ultimate Edition (15 dicembre - 39,99 euro)
PlayStation Vita
- Papers, Please (12 dicembre - 19,99 euro)
- Romancing SaGa 2 (15 dicembre - 18,99 euro)
Novità PlayStation VR
Due le nuove esperienze VR in arrivo: The Last Guardian e Stranger Things The VR Experience, quest'ultima basata sull'omonima serie Netflix.
- The Last Guardian VR Experience (12 dicembre - Gratis)
- Netflix Stranger Things The VR Experience (12 dicembre)
Ricordiamo che sul PlayStation Store sono sempre attivi gli sconti di Natale per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus.
