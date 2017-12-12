PlayStation Store: Okami HD/4K e The Last Guardian VR tra le novità della settimana

Questa settimana si presenta molto ricca dal punto di vista delle nuove uscite sul PlayStation Store. Tra i nuovi giochi in arrivo citiamo

Novità PlayStation 4

Tra le novità PlayStation 4 della settimana troviamo Okami HD/4K, SMITE PlayStation Plus Bundle, Romancing SaGa 2 e Raiders of the Broken Planet Ultimate Edition.

Okami HD/4K (12 dicembre - 44,99 euro)

Dynasty Feud (12 dicembre - 29,99 euro)

Mahjong Deluxe 3 (12 dicembre - 12,99 euro)

Gang Beasts (12 dicembre - 14,99 euro)

Fallen Legion Flames of Rebellion (12 dicembre - 19,99 euro)

Fighting EX Layer Beta (12 dicembre - Gratis)

SMITE Plus Bundle (12 dicembre)

Super Hydorah (13 dicembre - 19,99 euro)

Vegas Party (14 dicembre - 29,99 euro)

Romancing SaGa 2 (15 dicembre - 19,99 euro)

Raiders of the Broken Planet Ultimate Edition (15 dicembre - 39,99 euro)

PlayStation Vita

Papers, Please (12 dicembre - 19,99 euro)

Romancing SaGa 2 (15 dicembre - 18,99 euro)

Novità PlayStation VR

Due le nuove esperienze VR in arrivo: The Last Guardian e Stranger Things The VR Experience, quest'ultima basata sull'omonima serie Netflix.

The Last Guardian VR Experience (12 dicembre - Gratis)

Netflix Stranger Things The VR Experience (12 dicembre)

Ricordiamo che sul PlayStation Store sono sempre attivi gli sconti di Natale per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus.