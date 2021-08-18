PlayStation Store: nuova ondata di saldi, in sconto giochi Bethesda e indie PS5 e PS4
Davide Leoni
Nuovi sconti sul PlayStation Store: dal 18 agosto al primo settembre i migliori giochi per PS5, PS4 e PSVR sono in vendita a prezzo scontato, con focus sui titoli Bethesda in promozione per il QuakeCon e tagli di prezzo su una vasta selezione di indie.
Tra i giochi in offerta troviamo DOOM Eternal, Prey, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Call of Duty Black Ops III Zombie Chronicles Edition, Battlefield 1 Revolution, Ni No Kuni 2, RAGE 2, Far Cry Primal, Jurassic World Evolution, inFAMOUS Second Son e tanti altri, trovate l'elenco completo sul PlayStation Store.
Giochi PS5 e PS4 in offerta
- Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown Season Pass
- America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!
- AO Tennis 2
- Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Battlefield 1 Revolution
- Bound
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition
- Canis Canem Edit
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Catherine: Full Body
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Conan Exiles
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Dishonored Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition
- DOOM
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One (Add-On)
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One (Standalone)
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part Two (Add-On)
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part Two (Standalone)
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Add-On)
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)
- DOOM II (Classic)
- Escape Plan
- Escape Plan Collection
- Extinction: Deluxe Edition
- Fallout 4 Automatron
- Fallout 76
- Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle
- Family Feud
- Far Cry 4 & Far Cry Primal Bundle
- Far Cry Primal
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Super Edition
- Heavy Rain
- Hello Neighbor
- Hohokum
- Homefront The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle
- Hunting Simulator 2
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Jagged Alliance: Rage!
- Jak 3
- Jak and Daxter The Precursor Legacy
- Jak II Renegade
- Jak X Combat Racing
- Jump Force Deluxe Edition
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition
- Jurassic World Evolution Jurassic Park Edition
- Just Cause 3
- Just Cause 3: XXL Edition
- Just Cause 4 Gold Edition
- Just Dance 2021
- Just Dance 2021
- Just Die Already
- Killing Floor 2
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- Kinetica
- Kingdom Come Deliverance
- King’s Quest The Complete Collection
- Knack
- Knack 2
- Legend of Kay Anniversary
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- Life is Strange 2 Complete Season
- Life is Strange 2 Episode 2
- Life is Strange 2 Episode 3
- Life is Strange 2 Episode 4
- Life is Strange 2 Episode 5
- Monster Truck Championship
- Monster Truck Championship Rebel Hunter Edition
- Mortal Kombat XL
- MotoGP 15 Compact
- MotoGP 18
- Murdered: Soul Suspect
- MX vs ATV All Out
- MXGP The Official Motocross Videogame Compact
- MXGP2 Special Edition
- MXGP2 The Official Motocross Videogame
- My Hero One’s Justice 2
- Need for Speed Deluxe Edition
- New Gundam Breaker
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
- Nowhere Prophet
- Okage: Shadow King
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
- One Piece: World Seeker Deluxe Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Digital Deluxe Edition
- Persona 5
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare
- Prey
- Prey Mooncrash
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Project CARS 2
- Project CARS 3
- Puyo Puyo Tetris
- RAGE 2
- RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition
- Rayman Legends
- ReadySet Heroes
- Red Dead Revolver
- Resident Evil 3
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 5
- Resident Evil 6
- Ride 2
- Ride 2 Special Edition
- Rise of the Kasai
- Risk
- Road Rage
- Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle
- Rugby 20
- Ryu ga Gotoku 5
- We Sing Pop!
- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
- WipEout Omega Collection
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D
- WWE 2K20
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
Continuano anche gli sconti sui giochi indipendenti per PlayStation, tra i tanti titoli in promozione segnaliamo Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice, Cuphead, Streets of Rage 4, Bus Simulator, Hollow Knight Edizione Cuore di Vuoto, Slay The Spire, Celeste, UnderMine, Amnesia Collection e Journey.
