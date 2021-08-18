Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. PlayStation Store
  3. Notizie

PlayStation Store: nuova ondata di saldi, in sconto giochi Bethesda e indie PS5 e PS4

PlayStation Store: nuova ondata di saldi, in sconto giochi Bethesda e indie PS5 e PS4
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Nuovi sconti sul PlayStation Store: dal 18 agosto al primo settembre i migliori giochi per PS5, PS4 e PSVR sono in vendita a prezzo scontato, con focus sui titoli Bethesda in promozione per il QuakeCon e tagli di prezzo su una vasta selezione di indie.

Tra i giochi in offerta troviamo DOOM Eternal, Prey, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Call of Duty Black Ops III Zombie Chronicles Edition, Battlefield 1 Revolution, Ni No Kuni 2, RAGE 2, Far Cry Primal, Jurassic World Evolution, inFAMOUS Second Son e tanti altri, trovate l'elenco completo sul PlayStation Store.

Giochi PS5 e PS4 in offerta

  • Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown Season Pass
  • America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!
  • AO Tennis 2
  • Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection
  • Ary and the Secret of Seasons
  • Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
  • Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
  • Battlefield 1 Revolution
  • Bound
  • Burnout Paradise Remastered
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition
  • Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition
  • Canis Canem Edit
  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
  • Castle Crashers Remastered
  • Castlevania Anniversary Collection
  • Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
  • Catherine: Full Body
  • Clouds & Sheep 2
  • Conan Exiles
  • Contra Anniversary Collection
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Dishonored 2
  • Dishonored Definitive Edition
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
  • Dishonored Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition
  • DOOM
  • DOOM (1993)
  • DOOM 3
  • DOOM 64
  • DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One (Add-On)
  • DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One (Standalone)
  • DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part Two (Add-On)
  • DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part Two (Standalone)
  • DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Add-On)
  • DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)
  • DOOM II (Classic)
  • Escape Plan
  • Escape Plan Collection
  • Extinction: Deluxe Edition
  • Fallout 4 Automatron
  • Fallout 76
  • Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle
  • Family Feud
  • Far Cry 4 & Far Cry Primal Bundle
  • Far Cry Primal
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack Super Edition
  • Heavy Rain
  • Hello Neighbor
  • Hohokum
  • Homefront The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle
  • Hunting Simulator 2
  • Hypnospace Outlaw
  • inFAMOUS Second Son
  • Jagged Alliance: Rage!
  • Jak 3
  • Jak and Daxter The Precursor Legacy
  • Jak II Renegade
  • Jak X Combat Racing
  • Jump Force Deluxe Edition
  • Jurassic World Evolution
  • Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition
  • Jurassic World Evolution Jurassic Park Edition
  • Just Cause 3
  • Just Cause 3: XXL Edition
  • Just Cause 4 Gold Edition
  • Just Dance 2021
  • Just Dance 2021
  • Just Die Already
  • Killing Floor 2
  • Killzone Shadow Fall
  • Kinetica
  • Kingdom Come Deliverance
  • King’s Quest The Complete Collection
  • Knack
  • Knack 2
  • Legend of Kay Anniversary
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
  • Life is Strange 2 Complete Season
  • Life is Strange 2 Episode 2
  • Life is Strange 2 Episode 3
  • Life is Strange 2 Episode 4
  • Life is Strange 2 Episode 5
  • Monster Truck Championship
  • Monster Truck Championship Rebel Hunter Edition
  • Mortal Kombat XL
  • MotoGP 15 Compact
  • MotoGP 18
  • Murdered: Soul Suspect
  • MX vs ATV All Out
  • MXGP The Official Motocross Videogame Compact
  • MXGP2 Special Edition
  • MXGP2 The Official Motocross Videogame
  • My Hero One’s Justice 2
  • Need for Speed Deluxe Edition
  • New Gundam Breaker
  • Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition
  • Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
  • Nowhere Prophet
  • Okage: Shadow King
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
  • One Piece: World Seeker Deluxe Edition
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Persona 5
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare
  • Prey
  • Prey Mooncrash
  • Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Project CARS 2
  • Project CARS 3
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris
  • RAGE 2
  • RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition
  • Rayman Legends
  • ReadySet Heroes
  • Red Dead Revolver
  • Resident Evil 3
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Resident Evil 5
  • Resident Evil 6
  • Ride 2
  • Ride 2 Special Edition
  • Rise of the Kasai
  • Risk
  • Road Rage
  • Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle
  • Rugby 20
  • Ryu ga Gotoku 5
  • We Sing Pop!
  • Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
  • WipEout Omega Collection
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
  • Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D
  • WWE 2K20
  • Yakuza 0
  • Yakuza 3 Remastered
  • Yakuza 4 Remastered
  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Continuano anche gli sconti sui giochi indipendenti per PlayStation, tra i tanti titoli in promozione segnaliamo Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice, Cuphead, Streets of Rage 4, Bus Simulator, Hollow Knight Edizione Cuore di Vuoto, Slay The Spire, Celeste, UnderMine, Amnesia Collection e Journey.

Quanto è interessante?
1
offerta

Sconti sui giochi PlayStation: le migliori nuove offerte di inizio agosto

Altri contenuti per PlayStation Store

  1. Civilization 7 è in fase di sviluppo? Così sembra da un nuovo annuncio di lavoro
  2. Gamescom 2021: date, orari, conferenze e giochi annunciati