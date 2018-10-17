PlayStation Store: Sconti di Halloween con oltre 100 giochi in offerta!

Sony Interactive Entertainment si prepara a celebrare la festa più spaventosa dell'anno e per l'occasione lancia gli Sconti di Halloween sul PlayStation Store, con oltre 100 giochi PS4 in offerta a prezzo ridotto

Da oggi e fino al 2 novembre potete trovare in offerta decine di titoli come The Evil Within 2, Alien Isolation, Blood Bowl 2, Dark Souls III, Resident Evil Revelations 2, Little Nightmares, Outlast 2, Mortal Kombat XL, Fallout 4 e DOOM, solamente per citarne alcuni. Di seguito la lista dei giochi in offerta attualmente sul PlayStation Store:

101 Ways to Die

2Dark

Agony

Alien: Isolation

Alien: Isolation – The Collection

Alien Shooter

Arizona Sunshine

Bedlam: the game by Christopher Brookmyre

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk

BioShock: The Collection

Blackwood Crossing

Blood Bowl 2

Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition

Bloodborne

Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition

Bloody Zombies

Call of Duty Black Ops III: Zombies Chronicles (add-on)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles (game)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe Edition (game)

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Claire: Extended Cut

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin

Dark Souls III

Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition

Dark Souls III – Season Pass

Dark Souls III : The Ringed City

Dark Souls III: Ashes of Ariandel

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death

Dead Alliance

Dead by Daylight: A Nightmare on Elm Street Chapter

Dead by Daylight: Leatherface

Dead by Daylight: Shattered Bloodline

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition

Dead Island Definitive Collection

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Dead Island Retro Revenge

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

Dead Rising

Dead Rising 2

Dead Rising 2 Off The Record

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package

Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack

Deadlight: Director’s Cut

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition

DMC4SE Demon Hunter Bundle

Doodle Devil

Doodle Devil & Alien Shooter

DOOM

DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle

DOOM VFR

Dying Light

Dying Light Season Pass

Dying Light The Bozak Horde

Dying Light Ultimate Survivor Bundle

Dying Light: The Following

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition

Emily Wants to Play

Emily Wants to Play Too

End of Zoe

Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture

Fallout 4

Fallout 4 Season Pass Bundle

Fallout 4: Automatron

Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop

Fallout 4: Far Harbor

Fallout 4: Nuka-World

Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop

Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop

Furi

Furi Definitive Edition

Ghostbusters

God of War III Remastered

Here They Lie

Hidden Agenda

Hitman Game of the Year Edition

Hotel Transylvania

How to Survive 2

Killing Floor 2

Killing Floor: Incursion

Late Shift

Layers of Fear

Layers of Fear: Inheritance

Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition

Little Nightmares

Little Nightmares Complete Edition

Little Nightmares Original Soundtrack

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux

Mortal Kombat X

Mortal Kombat XL

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Outlast

Outlast 2

Outlast: Whistleblower

Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul

Pixel Gear

Plague Inc: Evolved

Portal of Evil: Stolen Runes

Prey

Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle

Raid Mode: Throwback Map Pack

Remothered: Tormented Fathers

Resident Evil

Resident Evil 0

Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Season Pass

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard: Banned Footage Vol.1

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard: Banned Footage Vol.2

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition

Resident Evil Triple Pack

Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle

Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter

Slender: The Arrival

SOMA

Strange Brigade

Strange Brigade Digital Deluxe

The Escapists + The Escapists: The Walking Dead

The Escapists: The Walking Dead

The Evil Within

The Evil Within Season Pass

The Evil Within 2

The Inpatient

The Last of Us Remastered

The Persistence

The Raven Remastered

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Umbrella Corps

Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition

Umbrella Corps Upgrade Pack

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Valley

Weeping Doll

What Remains of Edith Finch

White Day: A Labyrinth Named School

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

XCOM 2

XCOM 2 Collection

XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe

XCOM 2 Ware of the Chosen

The Exorcist: Legion VR – Complete Series

Dead Cells

La lista completa con relativi prezzi è disponibile sul PlayStation Store, i membri PlayStation Plus otterranno una percentuale di sconto maggiore su alcuni titoli, di conseguenza vi consigliamo caldamente di recarvi sullo Store e verificare i prezzi aggiornati sia per gli abbonati Plus che per gli utenti standard. La promozione Saldi di Halloween è valida fino al 2 novembre 2018.