PlayStation Store: Sconti di Halloween con oltre 100 giochi in offerta!

Sony Interactive Entertainment si prepara a celebrare la festa più spaventosa dell'anno e per l'occasione lancia gli Sconti di Halloween sul PlayStation Store, con oltre 100 giochi PS4 in offerta a prezzo ridotto
Da oggi e fino al 2 novembre potete trovare in offerta decine di titoli come The Evil Within 2, Alien Isolation, Blood Bowl 2, Dark Souls III, Resident Evil Revelations 2, Little Nightmares, Outlast 2, Mortal Kombat XL, Fallout 4 e DOOM, solamente per citarne alcuni. Di seguito la lista dei giochi in offerta attualmente sul PlayStation Store:
- 101 Ways to Die
- 2Dark
- Agony
- Alien: Isolation
- Alien: Isolation – The Collection
- Alien Shooter
- Arizona Sunshine
- Bedlam: the game by Christopher Brookmyre
- Berserk and the Band of the Hawk
- BioShock: The Collection
- Blackwood Crossing
- Blood Bowl 2
- Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition
- Bloodborne
- Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition
- Bloody Zombies
- Call of Duty Black Ops III: Zombies Chronicles (add-on)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles (game)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe Edition (game)
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Claire: Extended Cut
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
- Dark Souls III
- Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition
- Dark Souls III – Season Pass
- Dark Souls III : The Ringed City
- Dark Souls III: Ashes of Ariandel
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death
- Dead Alliance
- Dead by Daylight: A Nightmare on Elm Street Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: Leatherface
- Dead by Daylight: Shattered Bloodline
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- Dead Island Definitive Collection
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Dead Island Retro Revenge
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Dead Rising
- Dead Rising 2
- Dead Rising 2 Off The Record
- Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package
- Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut
- Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
- DMC4SE Demon Hunter Bundle
- Doodle Devil
- Doodle Devil & Alien Shooter
- DOOM
- DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle
- DOOM VFR
- Dying Light
- Dying Light Season Pass
- Dying Light The Bozak Horde
- Dying Light Ultimate Survivor Bundle
- Dying Light: The Following
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Emily Wants to Play
- Emily Wants to Play Too
- End of Zoe
- Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 4 Season Pass Bundle
- Fallout 4: Automatron
- Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop
- Fallout 4: Far Harbor
- Fallout 4: Nuka-World
- Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop
- Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop
- Furi
- Furi Definitive Edition
- Ghostbusters
- God of War III Remastered
- Here They Lie
- Hidden Agenda
- Hitman Game of the Year Edition
- Hotel Transylvania
- How to Survive 2
- Killing Floor 2
- Killing Floor: Incursion
- Late Shift
- Layers of Fear
- Layers of Fear: Inheritance
- Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition
- Little Nightmares
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- Little Nightmares Original Soundtrack
- Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mortal Kombat XL
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Outlast
- Outlast 2
- Outlast: Whistleblower
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- Pixel Gear
- Plague Inc: Evolved
- Portal of Evil: Stolen Runes
- Prey
- Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle
- Raid Mode: Throwback Map Pack
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Season Pass
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard: Banned Footage Vol.1
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard: Banned Footage Vol.2
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
- Resident Evil Triple Pack
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter
- Slender: The Arrival
- SOMA
- Strange Brigade
- Strange Brigade Digital Deluxe
- The Escapists + The Escapists: The Walking Dead
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within Season Pass
- The Evil Within 2
- The Inpatient
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Persistence
- The Raven Remastered
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Umbrella Corps
- Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition
- Umbrella Corps Upgrade Pack
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Valley
- Weeping Doll
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- White Day: A Labyrinth Named School
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- XCOM 2
- XCOM 2 Collection
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe
- XCOM 2 Ware of the Chosen
- The Exorcist: Legion VR – Complete Series
- Dead Cells
La lista completa con relativi prezzi è disponibile sul PlayStation Store, i membri PlayStation Plus otterranno una percentuale di sconto maggiore su alcuni titoli, di conseguenza vi consigliamo caldamente di recarvi sullo Store e verificare i prezzi aggiornati sia per gli abbonati Plus che per gli utenti standard. La promozione Saldi di Halloween è valida fino al 2 novembre 2018.