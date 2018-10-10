Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
PlayStation Store: sconti sui DLC, Shadow of the Tomb Raider è l'offerta della settimana

PlayStation Store: sconti sui DLC, Shadow of the Tomb Raider è l'offerta della settimana
Come ogni mercoledì, arrivano le nuove offerte del PlayStation Store: questa settimana il negozio online di Sony propone sconti sui DLC e una nuova offerta della settimana: Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Sconti DLC PS4
Tantissimi i DLC in offerta speciale, tra cui i pacchetti di Call of Duty Black Ops III, Call of Duty Advanced Warfare, Battlefield 1, Dragon Ball FighterZ, EA Sports UFC 2, Dragon Age Inquisition, Star Wars Battlefront 2, The Sims 4 e tanti altri, trovate l'elenco completo a questo indirizzo.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Sconti anche per Shadow of the Tomb Raider, con l'edizione Standard in vendita a 49.99 euro, la Digital Deluxe Edition a 59.99 euro e la Croft Edition a 74.99 euro, promozione valida fino al 18 ottobre.

Prenota subito a Limited Edition di Shadow of the Tomb Raider su Amazon.it e ricevi la custodia Steelbook a tiratura limitata.

