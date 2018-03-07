PlayStation Store: sconti sulle esclusive, COD Black Ops 3 è l'offerta della settimana

Sconti PlayStation Store
Tra i giochi PS4 in promozione troviamo Alienation, Beyond Due Anime, Bound, Driveclub, WipEout Omega Collection, The Last of Us Remastered e NiOh, solamente per citarne alcuni:
- Alienation
- Ape Escape 2
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Beyond Due Anime
- Bloodborne The Old Hunters
- Bloodborne Game of the Year Edition
- Bound
- CounterSpy
- Dark Chronicle
- Dark Cloud
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition
- Driveclub
- Everybody's Golf
- Farpoint
- God of War III Remastered
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Gravity Rush 2
- Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign-
- Heavy Rain
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Jak 3
- Jak and Daxter The Precursor Legacy
- Jak II Renegade
- Jak X Combat Racing
- LittleBigPlanet™ 3
- Nioh
- Nioh Complete Edition
- Rise of the Kasai
- Shadow of the Beast
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Order: 1886
- Uncharted The Lost Legacy
- Uncharted 2: Among Thieves Remastered
- Uncharted 3 Drake’s Deception Remastered
- Uncharted 4 A Thief’s End Digital Edition
- Uncharted Drake’s Fortune Remastered
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection
- Until Dawn
- WipEout Omega Collection
Sul PlayStation Store trovate la lista completa con relativi prezzi (variabili con sconti aggiuntivi per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus) e con i giochi per PlayStation 3 e Vita in promozione.
Offerta della Settimana
Call of Duty Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Deluxe è la nuova offerta della settimana, in vendita a 54.99 euro anzichè 99.99 euro, con un risparmio pari al 45%, sconto valido fino al 15 aprile 2018.
