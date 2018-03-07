Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. PlayStation Store
  3. Notizie
  4. PlayStation Store: sconti sulle esclusive, COD Black Ops 3 è l'offerta della settimana

PlayStation Store: sconti sulle esclusive, COD Black Ops 3 è l'offerta della settimana

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Partono oggi le nuove offerte sul PlayStation Store: oltre ad una serie di importanti sconti sui migliori giochi esclusivi per PlayStation 4, è ora disponibile anche la nuova offerta della settimana dedicata a Call of Duty Black Ops 3.

Sconti PlayStation Store
Tra i giochi PS4 in promozione troviamo Alienation, Beyond Due Anime, Bound, Driveclub, WipEout Omega Collection, The Last of Us Remastered e NiOh, solamente per citarne alcuni:

  • Alienation
  • Ape Escape 2
  • Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
  • Beyond Due Anime
  • Bloodborne The Old Hunters
  • Bloodborne Game of the Year Edition
  • Bound
  • CounterSpy
  • Dark Chronicle
  • Dark Cloud
  • Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition
  • Driveclub
  • Everybody's Golf
  • Farpoint
  • God of War III Remastered
  • Gran Turismo Sport
  • Gravity Rush 2
  • Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign-
  • Heavy Rain
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • inFAMOUS Second Son
  • Jak 3
  • Jak and Daxter The Precursor Legacy
  • Jak II Renegade
  • Jak X Combat Racing
  • LittleBigPlanet™ 3
  • Nioh
  • Nioh Complete Edition
  • Rise of the Kasai
  • Shadow of the Beast
  • The Last Guardian
  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • The Order: 1886
  • Uncharted The Lost Legacy
  • Uncharted 2: Among Thieves Remastered
  • Uncharted 3 Drake’s Deception Remastered
  • Uncharted 4 A Thief’s End Digital Edition
  • Uncharted Drake’s Fortune Remastered
  • Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection
  • Until Dawn
  • WipEout Omega Collection

Sul PlayStation Store trovate la lista completa con relativi prezzi (variabili con sconti aggiuntivi per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus) e con i giochi per PlayStation 3 e Vita in promozione.

Offerta della Settimana
Call of Duty Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Deluxe è la nuova offerta della settimana, in vendita a 54.99 euro anzichè 99.99 euro, con un risparmio pari al 45%, sconto valido fino al 15 aprile 2018.

Quanto è interessante?
3
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per PlayStation Store

  1. Un nuovo Nintendo Direct è previsto per giovedì 8 marzo?
  2. Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice potrebbe presto arrivare su altre piattaforme?