PlayStation Store: sconti sulle esclusive, COD Black Ops 3 è l'offerta della settimana

Partono oggi le nuove offerte sul: oltre ad una serie di importanti sconti sui migliori giochi esclusivi per PlayStation 4, è ora disponibile anche la nuova offerta della settimana dedicata a

Sconti PlayStation Store

Tra i giochi PS4 in promozione troviamo Alienation, Beyond Due Anime, Bound, Driveclub, WipEout Omega Collection, The Last of Us Remastered e NiOh, solamente per citarne alcuni:

Alienation

Ape Escape 2

Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Beyond Due Anime

Bloodborne The Old Hunters

Bloodborne Game of the Year Edition

Bound

CounterSpy

Dark Chronicle

Dark Cloud

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition

Driveclub

Everybody's Golf

Farpoint

God of War III Remastered

Gran Turismo Sport

Gravity Rush 2

Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign-

Heavy Rain

Horizon Zero Dawn

inFAMOUS Second Son

Jak 3

Jak and Daxter The Precursor Legacy

Jak II Renegade

Jak X Combat Racing

LittleBigPlanet™ 3

Nioh

Nioh Complete Edition

Rise of the Kasai

Shadow of the Beast

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

The Order: 1886

Uncharted The Lost Legacy

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves Remastered

Uncharted 3 Drake’s Deception Remastered

Uncharted 4 A Thief’s End Digital Edition

Uncharted Drake’s Fortune Remastered

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection

Until Dawn

WipEout Omega Collection

Sul PlayStation Store trovate la lista completa con relativi prezzi (variabili con sconti aggiuntivi per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus) e con i giochi per PlayStation 3 e Vita in promozione.

Offerta della Settimana

Call of Duty Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Deluxe è la nuova offerta della settimana, in vendita a 54.99 euro anzichè 99.99 euro, con un risparmio pari al 45%, sconto valido fino al 15 aprile 2018.