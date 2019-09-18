PlayStation Store: sconti Ubisoft, giochi rètro e nuova offerta della settimana

Nuova ondata di sconti sul PlayStation Store europeo, con tantissime offerte sui migliori giochi PS4: sconti sui giochi Ubisoft e sui classici del catalogo PS1 e PS2, inoltre è ora attiva anche la nuova offerta della settimana dedicata ad un racing game recentissimo.

Il focus della settimana è in particolar modo sui giochi Ubisoft, scontati fino al 65%: da Assassin's Creed Chronicles a Rayman Legends, passando per Watch Dogs 2, Steep, Far Cry 4, The Crew 2, la selezione include tutte le principali produzioni della francese in vendita a prezzo ridotto.

Sconti Ubisoft

Offerta della settimana

PlayStation Rètro

Degna di nota anche la promozione PlayStation Rètro dedicata ai giochi classici, che include tra gli altri Ape Escape 2, Another World 20th Anniversary Edition, Metal Slug Anthology, GTA III, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, Okami HD, Pac-Man 256, Bully, Contra Anniversary Collection e Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

Sony ha inoltre aggiunto nuovi titoli alla selezione di giochi a meno di 20 e 10 euro, per l'elenco completo dei giochi in sconto e relativi prezzi (variabili da paese a paese, con sconti aggiuntivi per gli abbonati PS Plus) vi rimandiamo al PlayStation Store.