PlayStation Store: sconti Ubisoft, giochi rètro e nuova offerta della settimana
Davide Leoni
Nuova ondata di sconti sul PlayStation Store europeo, con tantissime offerte sui migliori giochi PS4: sconti sui giochi Ubisoft e sui classici del catalogo PS1 e PS2, inoltre è ora attiva anche la nuova offerta della settimana dedicata ad un racing game recentissimo.
Il focus della settimana è in particolar modo sui giochi Ubisoft, scontati fino al 65%: da Assassin's Creed Chronicles a Rayman Legends, passando per Watch Dogs 2, Steep, Far Cry 4, The Crew 2, la selezione include tutte le principali produzioni della francese in vendita a prezzo ridotto.
Sconti Ubisoft
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Trilogy
- Far Cry 4 Season pass
- Far Cry 4 Valley of the Yetis
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Monopoly Deal
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack
- Rabbids Invasion: The interactive TV Show
- Rayman Legends
- Risk
- Risk Urban Assault
- Space Junkies
- Star Trek Bridge Crew The Next Generation
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Collection Pack
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition
- Steep
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition
- The Crew 2 Standard Edition
- Trials Rising Digital Gold Edition
- Trials Rising Expansion pass
- Trials Rising Sixty-Six
- Uno
- Valiant Hearts The Great War
- Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition
- Watch Dogs2
- Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition
- Watch_Dogs Season Pass
- Werewolves Within
Offerta della settimana
- F1 2019
- F1 2019 Anniversary DLC Content Pack
- F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost
PlayStation Rètro
Degna di nota anche la promozione PlayStation Rètro dedicata ai giochi classici, che include tra gli altri Ape Escape 2, Another World 20th Anniversary Edition, Metal Slug Anthology, GTA III, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, Okami HD, Pac-Man 256, Bully, Contra Anniversary Collection e Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.
- Another World 20th Anniversary Edition
- Ape Escape 2
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
- Canis Canem Edit
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- Cel Damage HD
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Dark Chronicle
- Dark Cloud
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Destroy All Humans!
- Grand Theft Auto III
- Grand Theft Auto San Andreas
- Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto Vice City
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug XX
- Okage Shadow King
- Okami HD
- Onimusha Warlords
- Pac-Man 256
Sony ha inoltre aggiunto nuovi titoli alla selezione di giochi a meno di 20 e 10 euro, per l'elenco completo dei giochi in sconto e relativi prezzi (variabili da paese a paese, con sconti aggiuntivi per gli abbonati PS Plus) vi rimandiamo al PlayStation Store.
