PlayStation Store: Star Wars Battlefront 2 e FIFA 18 i più scaricati a dicembre 2017

Tramite le pagine del PlayStation Blog,ha oggi rivelato la classifica dei giochi più scaricati sul PlayStation Store durante il mese di dicembre 2017. In cima troviamoche, nonostante le aspre critiche legate al sistema delle microtransazioni, sembra aver goduto di un'accoglienza positiva, stando ai numeri di vendita digitali.

A seguire Star Wars Battlefront 2, troviamo un altro gioco targato Electronic Arts: FIFA 18, che in Europa continua a riscuotere - senza troppe sorprese - un notevole successo. Di seguito, vi forniamo le classifiche integrali.

PlayStation 4

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (8) FIFA 18 (3) Call of Duty: WWII (1) GTA V (6) Need For Speed: Payback (2) Gang Beasts (New) Assassin’s Creed Origins (5) Rocket League (14) Wolfenstein: The New Order (Re-entry) The Last Of Us Remastered (RE) Horizon Zero Dawn (15) Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy (RE) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege (12) The Sims 4 (16) EA Sports UFC 2 (7) Knowledge is Power (New) Gran Turismo Sport (4) Minecraft (RE) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (13) ARK: Survival Evolved (RE)

PlayStation VR

Superhot (9) Job Simulator (5) Doom VFR (New) Rollercoaster Legends (New) Batman Arkham VR (2) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (1) Arizona Sunshine (RE) Robinson: The Journey (RE) Everest VR (RE) Accounting+ (New)

DLC

Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack (7) Destiny 2 – Curse of Osiris (New) ARK: Survival Evolved – Aberration (New) Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass (6) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 3 Pass (New) Horizon Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds (1) Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass (2) Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 (4) Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass (3) Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack (9)

PlayStation Vita

Assassin’s Creed III Liberation (RE) Need for Speed Most Wanted (RE) Minecraft (9) Borderlands 2 (RE) Uncharted: Golden Abyss (RE) XCOM: Enemy Unknown Plus (RE) Persona 4: Dancing All Night (RE) Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens (RE) Persona 4 Golden (8) Adventures of Mana (RE)

Call of Duty WWII continua a macinare ottimi numeri di vendita, piazzandosi in terza posizione, immediatamente seguito dal sempreverde Grand Theft Auto V. Da segnalare anche Need for Speed: Payback in quinta posizione che sancisce una top 5 marchiata per tre quinti da prodotti Electronic Arts.