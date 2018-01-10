PlayStation Store: Star Wars Battlefront 2 e FIFA 18 i più scaricati a dicembre 2017

A seguire Star Wars Battlefront 2, troviamo un altro gioco targato Electronic Arts: FIFA 18, che in Europa continua a riscuotere - senza troppe sorprese - un notevole successo. Di seguito, vi forniamo le classifiche integrali.
PlayStation 4
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 (8)
- FIFA 18 (3)
- Call of Duty: WWII (1)
- GTA V (6)
- Need For Speed: Payback (2)
- Gang Beasts (New)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins (5)
- Rocket League (14)
- Wolfenstein: The New Order (Re-entry)
- The Last Of Us Remastered (RE)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (15)
- Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy (RE)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege (12)
- The Sims 4 (16)
- EA Sports UFC 2 (7)
- Knowledge is Power (New)
- Gran Turismo Sport (4)
- Minecraft (RE)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (13)
- ARK: Survival Evolved (RE)
PlayStation VR
- Superhot (9)
- Job Simulator (5)
- Doom VFR (New)
- Rollercoaster Legends (New)
- Batman Arkham VR (2)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (1)
- Arizona Sunshine (RE)
- Robinson: The Journey (RE)
- Everest VR (RE)
- Accounting+ (New)
DLC
- Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack (7)
- Destiny 2 – Curse of Osiris (New)
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Aberration (New)
- Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass (6)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 3 Pass (New)
- Horizon Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds (1)
- Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass (2)
- Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 (4)
- Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass (3)
- Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack (9)
PlayStation Vita
- Assassin’s Creed III Liberation (RE)
- Need for Speed Most Wanted (RE)
- Minecraft (9)
- Borderlands 2 (RE)
- Uncharted: Golden Abyss (RE)
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Plus (RE)
- Persona 4: Dancing All Night (RE)
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens (RE)
- Persona 4 Golden (8)
- Adventures of Mana (RE)
Call of Duty WWII continua a macinare ottimi numeri di vendita, piazzandosi in terza posizione, immediatamente seguito dal sempreverde Grand Theft Auto V. Da segnalare anche Need for Speed: Payback in quinta posizione che sancisce una top 5 marchiata per tre quinti da prodotti Electronic Arts.
FONTE: Dualshockers
