PlayStation Store: SW Battlefront 2 e Skyrim VR tra le novità della settimana

Novità PlayStation 4
Oltre ai titoli citati, segnaliamo anche i lanci di Cat Quest, De Blob, Outcast Second Contact, Demon Gaze II, Road Rage e The Sims 4 Console Edition.
- Ashes Cricket (16 Novembre - 19,99 euro)
- ATV Drift & Tricks (16 Novembre - 29,99 euro)
- Ben 10 (Disponibile ora - 29,99 euro)
- Cat Quest (14 Novembre - 14,99 euro)
- De Blob (16 Novembre - 19,99 euro)
- Demon Gaze 2 (17 Novembre - 29,99 euro)
- Far From Noise (Disponibile ora - 19,99 euro)
- Knights of Valour (16 Novembre - Free to Play)
- L.A. Noire (14 Novembre - 39,99 euro)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (14 Novembre - 59,99 euro)
- Outcast Second Contact (16 Novembre - 29,99 euro)
- Road Rage (17 Novembre - 29,99 euro)
- The Sims 4 Console Edition (17 Novembre - 39,99 euro)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 (17 Novembre - 69,99 euro)
PlayStation Vita
- Demon Gaze 2 (17 Novembre - 29,99 euro)
PlayStation VR
- The Eldr Scrolls V Skyrim VR (17 Novembre - 39,99 euro)
Ricordiamo che sono online anche i Doppi Sconti sul PlayStation Store, inoltre sono già disponibile anche i giochi PlayStation Plus di novembre.
