PlayStation Store: SW Battlefront 2 e Skyrim VR tra le novità della settimana

Come ogni lunedì, vi proponiamo il consueto appuntamento con le novità in arrivo questa settimana sul PlayStation Store: sette giorni davvero ricchissimi, che vedranno il lancio di titoli come. Di seguito, l'elenco dei nuovi giochi per PS4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation Vita e PS3.

Novità PlayStation 4

Oltre ai titoli citati, segnaliamo anche i lanci di Cat Quest, De Blob, Outcast Second Contact, Demon Gaze II, Road Rage e The Sims 4 Console Edition.

Ashes Cricket (16 Novembre - 19,99 euro)

ATV Drift & Tricks (16 Novembre - 29,99 euro)

Ben 10 (Disponibile ora - 29,99 euro)

Cat Quest (14 Novembre - 14,99 euro)

De Blob (16 Novembre - 19,99 euro)

Demon Gaze 2 (17 Novembre - 29,99 euro)

Far From Noise (Disponibile ora - 19,99 euro)

Knights of Valour (16 Novembre - Free to Play)

L.A. Noire (14 Novembre - 39,99 euro)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (14 Novembre - 59,99 euro)

Outcast Second Contact (16 Novembre - 29,99 euro)

Road Rage (17 Novembre - 29,99 euro)

The Sims 4 Console Edition (17 Novembre - 39,99 euro)

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (17 Novembre - 69,99 euro)

PlayStation Vita

Demon Gaze 2 (17 Novembre - 29,99 euro)

PlayStation VR

The Eldr Scrolls V Skyrim VR (17 Novembre - 39,99 euro)

Ricordiamo che sono online anche i Doppi Sconti sul PlayStation Store, inoltre sono già disponibile anche i giochi PlayStation Plus di novembre.