PlayStation Store: SW Battlefront 2 e Skyrim VR tra le novità della settimana

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come ogni lunedì, vi proponiamo il consueto appuntamento con le novità in arrivo questa settimana sul PlayStation Store: sette giorni davvero ricchissimi, che vedranno il lancio di titoli come Star Wars Battlfront 2, The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim VR e L.A. Noire. Di seguito, l'elenco dei nuovi giochi per PS4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation Vita e PS3.

Novità PlayStation 4
Oltre ai titoli citati, segnaliamo anche i lanci di Cat Quest, De Blob, Outcast Second Contact, Demon Gaze II, Road Rage e The Sims 4 Console Edition.

  • Ashes Cricket (16 Novembre - 19,99 euro)
  • ATV Drift & Tricks (16 Novembre - 29,99 euro)
  • Ben 10 (Disponibile ora - 29,99 euro)
  • Cat Quest (14 Novembre - 14,99 euro)
  • De Blob (16 Novembre - 19,99 euro)
  • Demon Gaze 2 (17 Novembre - 29,99 euro)
  • Far From Noise (Disponibile ora - 19,99 euro)
  • Knights of Valour (16 Novembre - Free to Play)
  • L.A. Noire (14 Novembre - 39,99 euro)
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (14 Novembre - 59,99 euro)
  • Outcast Second Contact (16 Novembre - 29,99 euro)
  • Road Rage (17 Novembre - 29,99 euro)
  • The Sims 4 Console Edition (17 Novembre - 39,99 euro)
  • Star Wars Battlefront 2 (17 Novembre - 69,99 euro)

PlayStation Vita

  • Demon Gaze 2 (17 Novembre - 29,99 euro)

PlayStation VR

  • The Eldr Scrolls V Skyrim VR (17 Novembre - 39,99 euro)

Ricordiamo che sono online anche i Doppi Sconti sul PlayStation Store, inoltre sono già disponibile anche i giochi PlayStation Plus di novembre.

