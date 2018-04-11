PlayStation Store: tornano i Doppi Sconti, Crash Trilogy è l'Offerta della Settimana

Tornano i Doppi Sconti sul PlayStation Store: da oggi e fino al 25 aprile, sarà possibile acquistare decine di titoli a prezzo scontato, tra cui Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered, The Inpatient e Destiny 2, con una percentuale di sconto maggiore per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus.

Doppi Sconti

AER – Memories of Old

Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle

Air Conflicts Vietnam Ultimate Edition

ArcaniA – The Complete Tale

ATV Drift & Tricks

Baila Latino

Baja: Edge of Control HD

Batman: Arkham VR

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battle of the Bulge

Battlestar Galactica Deadlock

Ben 10

Canis Canem Edit

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Carnival Games VR

Carnival Games VR: Alley Adventure

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Chaos on Deponia

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Ultimate Edition

ELEX

Elite Dangerous

Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition

Farmer & Forestry Bundle

Firefighters – The Simulation

Firefighters: Airport Fire Department

Firefighters: Plant Fire Department

Flockers

Forestry 2017 – The Simulation

Gem Smashers

Goosebumps: The Game

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Gravel

Gravel Special Edition

Handball 17

Hunting Simulator

Industry Giant 2

Industry Giant 2 – Gold Edition

Industry Giant 2: 1980-2020

Injustice 2 Standard Edition

Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition

Killing Floor 2

Krinkle Krusher

Kromaia Ω

L. A. Noire

La Voz – Quiero tu voz

Legend of Kay Anniversary

Life is Strange Season Pass

Lock’s Quest

Manhunt

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle

Max Payne

Metro Redux

No Man’s Sky

Outcast – Second Contact

Outcast – Second Contact Launch Edition

Peggle 2

REUS – Deluxe Edition

RIDE

Ride 2

Ride 2 Season Pass

Ride 2 Special Edition

RIDE Season Pass

RiME

Risen 3 Titan Lords Enhanced Edition

Rogue Trooper Redux

RUGBY 18

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition

Space Hulk

Space Hulk Ascension

Digital Zone

Tornano anche le offerre della Digital Zone, con sconti finio al 60% sui migliori giochi digitali, validi fino al 25 aprile.

10tons Cyberpunk Bundle

36 Fragments of Midnight

Accounting Plus (Accounting+)

Aegis Defenders

Apotheon

ClusterTruck

Crimsonland

Crypt of the NecroDancer

Cryptark

Discovery

Gunscape

InnerSpace

Layers of Fear

Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition

Lovely Planet

Machinarium

Morphite

Mr. Shifty

Neon Chrome

No Time To Explain

One More Dungeon

Party Hard

Primal Carnage: Extinction

Punch Club

Rogue Legacy

Shadwen

Siegecraft Commander

Sparkle 2

Sparkle Doublepack

SpeedRunners

SpeedRunners Deluxe Bundle

Spellspire

Sports Bar VR

Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition

Tennis in the Face

The Deer God

The Final Station

Time Recoil

Trine 2: Complete Story

Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power

Trine Bundle

Trine Enchanted Edition

Trine Trilogy

Twin Robots

Typoman

Typoman Deluxe Edition

VRFC Virtual Reality Football Club

Xenoraid

Infine, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy è la nuova Offerta della Settimana, il gioco è in vendita a 23.99 euro anzichè 39.99 euro, con uno sconto pari al 40% sul prezzo di listino. L'elenco completo dei titoli in promozione è disponibile sul PlayStation Store.