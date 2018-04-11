PlayStation Store: tornano i Doppi Sconti, Crash Trilogy è l'Offerta della Settimana

Tornano i Doppi Sconti sul PlayStation Store: da oggi e fino al 25 aprile, sarà possibile acquistare decine di titoli a prezzo scontato, tra cui Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered, The Inpatient e Destiny 2, con una percentuale di sconto maggiore per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus.
Doppi Sconti
- AER – Memories of Old
- Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle
- Air Conflicts Vietnam Ultimate Edition
- ArcaniA – The Complete Tale
- ATV Drift & Tricks
- Baila Latino
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battle of the Bulge
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
- Ben 10
- Canis Canem Edit
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Carnival Games VR
- Carnival Games VR: Alley Adventure
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Chaos on Deponia
- Chivalry: Medieval Warfare
- Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Ultimate Edition
- ELEX
- Elite Dangerous
- Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition
- Farmer & Forestry Bundle
- Firefighters – The Simulation
- Firefighters: Airport Fire Department
- Firefighters: Plant Fire Department
- Flockers
- Forestry 2017 – The Simulation
- Gem Smashers
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Grand Theft Auto III
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Gravel
- Gravel Special Edition
- Handball 17
- Hunting Simulator
- Industry Giant 2
- Industry Giant 2 – Gold Edition
- Industry Giant 2: 1980-2020
- Injustice 2 Standard Edition
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
- Killing Floor 2
- Krinkle Krusher
- Kromaia Ω
- L. A. Noire
- La Voz – Quiero tu voz
- Legend of Kay Anniversary
- Life is Strange Season Pass
- Lock’s Quest
- Manhunt
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle
- Max Payne
- Metro Redux
- No Man’s Sky
- Outcast – Second Contact
- Outcast – Second Contact Launch Edition
- Peggle 2
- REUS – Deluxe Edition
- RIDE
- Ride 2
- Ride 2 Season Pass
- Ride 2 Special Edition
- RIDE Season Pass
- RiME
- Risen 3 Titan Lords Enhanced Edition
- Rogue Trooper Redux
- RUGBY 18
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition
- Space Hulk
- Space Hulk Ascension
Digital Zone
Tornano anche le offerre della Digital Zone, con sconti finio al 60% sui migliori giochi digitali, validi fino al 25 aprile.
- 10tons Cyberpunk Bundle
- 36 Fragments of Midnight
- Accounting Plus (Accounting+)
- Aegis Defenders
- Apotheon
- ClusterTruck
- Crimsonland
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Cryptark
- Discovery
- Gunscape
- InnerSpace
- Layers of Fear
- Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition
- Lovely Planet
- Machinarium
- Morphite
- Mr. Shifty
- Neon Chrome
- No Time To Explain
- One More Dungeon
- Party Hard
- Primal Carnage: Extinction
- Punch Club
- Rogue Legacy
- Shadwen
- Siegecraft Commander
- Sparkle 2
- Sparkle Doublepack
- SpeedRunners
- SpeedRunners Deluxe Bundle
- Spellspire
- Sports Bar VR
- Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition
- Tennis in the Face
- The Deer God
- The Final Station
- Time Recoil
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
- Trine Bundle
- Trine Enchanted Edition
- Trine Trilogy
- Twin Robots
- Typoman
- Typoman Deluxe Edition
- VRFC Virtual Reality Football Club
- Xenoraid
Infine, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy è la nuova Offerta della Settimana, il gioco è in vendita a 23.99 euro anzichè 39.99 euro, con uno sconto pari al 40% sul prezzo di listino. L'elenco completo dei titoli in promozione è disponibile sul PlayStation Store.