  4. PlayStation Store: tornano i Doppi Sconti, Crash Trilogy è l'Offerta della Settimana

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO

Tornano i Doppi Sconti sul PlayStation Store: da oggi e fino al 25 aprile, sarà possibile acquistare decine di titoli a prezzo scontato, tra cui Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered, The Inpatient e Destiny 2, con una percentuale di sconto maggiore per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus.

Doppi Sconti

  • AER – Memories of Old
  • Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle
  • Air Conflicts Vietnam Ultimate Edition
  • ArcaniA – The Complete Tale
  • ATV Drift & Tricks
  • Baila Latino
  • Baja: Edge of Control HD
  • Batman: Arkham VR
  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar
  • Battle of the Bulge
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
  • Ben 10
  • Canis Canem Edit
  • Carmageddon: Max Damage
  • Carnival Games VR
  • Carnival Games VR: Alley Adventure
  • Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
  • Chaos on Deponia
  • Chivalry: Medieval Warfare
  • Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Ultimate Edition
  • ELEX
  • Elite Dangerous
  • Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition
  • Farmer & Forestry Bundle
  • Firefighters – The Simulation
  • Firefighters: Airport Fire Department
  • Firefighters: Plant Fire Department
  • Flockers
  • Forestry 2017 – The Simulation
  • Gem Smashers
  • Goosebumps: The Game
  • Grand Theft Auto III
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  • Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
  • Gravel
  • Gravel Special Edition
  • Handball 17
  • Hunting Simulator
  • Industry Giant 2
  • Industry Giant 2 – Gold Edition
  • Industry Giant 2: 1980-2020
  • Injustice 2 Standard Edition
  • Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
  • Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
  • Killing Floor 2
  • Krinkle Krusher
  • Kromaia Ω
  • L. A. Noire
  • La Voz – Quiero tu voz
  • Legend of Kay Anniversary
  • Life is Strange Season Pass
  • Lock’s Quest
  • Manhunt
  • Marvel: Ultimate Alliance
  • Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2
  • Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle
  • Max Payne
  • Metro Redux
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Outcast – Second Contact
  • Outcast – Second Contact Launch Edition
  • Peggle 2
  • REUS – Deluxe Edition
  • RIDE
  • Ride 2
  • Ride 2 Season Pass
  • Ride 2 Special Edition
  • RIDE Season Pass
  • RiME
  • Risen 3 Titan Lords Enhanced Edition
  • Rogue Trooper Redux
  • RUGBY 18
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition
  • Space Hulk
  • Space Hulk Ascension

Digital Zone
Tornano anche le offerre della Digital Zone, con sconti finio al 60% sui migliori giochi digitali, validi fino al 25 aprile.

  • 10tons Cyberpunk Bundle
  • 36 Fragments of Midnight
  • Accounting Plus (Accounting+)
  • Aegis Defenders
  • Apotheon
  • ClusterTruck
  • Crimsonland
  • Crypt of the NecroDancer
  • Cryptark
  • Discovery
  • Gunscape
  • InnerSpace
  • Layers of Fear
  • Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition
  • Lovely Planet
  • Machinarium
  • Morphite
  • Mr. Shifty
  • Neon Chrome
  • No Time To Explain
  • One More Dungeon
  • Party Hard
  • Primal Carnage: Extinction
  • Punch Club
  • Rogue Legacy
  • Shadwen
  • Siegecraft Commander
  • Sparkle 2
  • Sparkle Doublepack
  • SpeedRunners
  • SpeedRunners Deluxe Bundle
  • Spellspire
  • Sports Bar VR
  • Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition
  • Tennis in the Face
  • The Deer God
  • The Final Station
  • Time Recoil
  • Trine 2: Complete Story
  • Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
  • Trine Bundle
  • Trine Enchanted Edition
  • Trine Trilogy
  • Twin Robots
  • Typoman
  • Typoman Deluxe Edition
  • VRFC Virtual Reality Football Club
  • Xenoraid

Infine, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy è la nuova Offerta della Settimana, il gioco è in vendita a 23.99 euro anzichè 39.99 euro, con uno sconto pari al 40% sul prezzo di listino. L'elenco completo dei titoli in promozione è disponibile sul PlayStation Store.

