Honor 7X
PlayStation Store USA: Call of Duty WWII è stato il gioco più scaricato nel 2017

Il 2017 è stato un anno molto intenso per i possessori di console Sony, con alcuni titoli come Horizon: Zero Dawn destinati a rimanere impressi nella memoria dei giocatori. Oggi, Sony ha pubblicato la lista dei titoli che sono stati maggiormente scaricati durante l'anno appena passato sul PlayStation Store nord americano.

Di seguito vi proponiamo gli elenchi completi:

PlayStation 4

  1. Call of Duty: WWII
  2. Destiny 2
  3. Friday the 13th: The Game
  4. Horizon Zero Dawn
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. NBA 2K18
  7. Rocket League
  8. Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
  9. Madden NFL 18
  10. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

PlayStation 4 Add-On

  1. Call of Duty Black Ops III: Zombies Chronicles
  2. Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass
  3. Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass
  4. Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
  5. Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
  6. Black Ops III – The Giant Zombies Map
  7. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass
  8. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – DLC1 Sabotage
  9. Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer
  10. Call of Duty: MWR Variety Map Pack

PlayStation VR

  1. Job Simulator
  2. Superhot VR
  3. PlayStation VR Worlds
  4. I Expect You To Die
  5. Batman: Arkham VR
  6. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  7. Fruit Ninja VR
  8. Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
  9. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  10. Driveclub VR

PlayStation Vita

  1. God of War: Collection PS Vita
  2. Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
  3. Jak and Daxter Collection
  4. Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition
  5. Persona 4 Golden
  6. Salt and Sanctuary
  7. Need for Speed Most Wanted
  8. Ratchet & Clank Collection
  9. Star Wars: Battlefront II
  10. PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale

PlayStation Classics

  1. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  2. Bully
  3. Twisted Metal: Black
  4. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
  5. Destroy All Humans! 2
  6. The Warriors
  7. Destroy All Humans!
  8. Psychonauts
  9. Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
  10. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Proprio nei riguardi di Horizon: Zero Dawn, si può evincere come l'action-RPG di Guerrilla Games abbia riscosso un ottimo successo a livello di vendite, oltre che di critica (buono anche il risultato dell'espansione The Frozen Wilds). Tuttavia, a primeggiare quest'anno, troviamo Call of Duty WWII, sparatutto confezionato da Sledgehammer che con questo capitolo della serie ha voluto abbandonare lo scenario futuristico, incontrando, a quanto pare, il favore degli utenti. A distanza di anni, Grand Theft Auto V continua a comparire nelle top 10 di vendita, nel mentre sorprende la presenza al terzo posto di Friday the 13th: The Game (che tuttavia risulta acquistabile solo in formato digitale).

FONTE: Dualshockers
