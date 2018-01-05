PlayStation Store USA: Call of Duty WWII è stato il gioco più scaricato nel 2017

Di seguito vi proponiamo gli elenchi completi:
PlayStation 4
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Destiny 2
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NBA 2K18
- Rocket League
- Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
- Madden NFL 18
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
PlayStation 4 Add-On
- Call of Duty Black Ops III: Zombies Chronicles
- Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass
- Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass
- Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
- Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
- Black Ops III – The Giant Zombies Map
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – DLC1 Sabotage
- Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer
- Call of Duty: MWR Variety Map Pack
PlayStation VR
- Job Simulator
- Superhot VR
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- I Expect You To Die
- Batman: Arkham VR
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Fruit Ninja VR
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Driveclub VR
PlayStation Vita
- God of War: Collection PS Vita
- Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
- Jak and Daxter Collection
- Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition
- Persona 4 Golden
- Salt and Sanctuary
- Need for Speed Most Wanted
- Ratchet & Clank Collection
- Star Wars: Battlefront II
- PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale
PlayStation Classics
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Bully
- Twisted Metal: Black
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
- Destroy All Humans! 2
- The Warriors
- Destroy All Humans!
- Psychonauts
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
Proprio nei riguardi di Horizon: Zero Dawn, si può evincere come l'action-RPG di Guerrilla Games abbia riscosso un ottimo successo a livello di vendite, oltre che di critica (buono anche il risultato dell'espansione The Frozen Wilds). Tuttavia, a primeggiare quest'anno, troviamo Call of Duty WWII, sparatutto confezionato da Sledgehammer che con questo capitolo della serie ha voluto abbandonare lo scenario futuristico, incontrando, a quanto pare, il favore degli utenti. A distanza di anni, Grand Theft Auto V continua a comparire nelle top 10 di vendita, nel mentre sorprende la presenza al terzo posto di Friday the 13th: The Game (che tuttavia risulta acquistabile solo in formato digitale).