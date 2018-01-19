Everyeye.it

PlayStation Store: al via i nuovi sconti, tantissimi giochi a meno di 20 euro

Nuove offerte sul PlayStation Store europeo, con tantissimi giochi a meno di 20 euro: gli sconti sono validi da oggi e fino al 7 febbraio, indubbiamente una buona occasione per rimpolpare la propria libreria

Tra i tanti giochi in promozione troviamo Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice (19.99 euro), Far Cry 4 (11.99 euro), God of War III Remastered (14.99 euro), Metal Gear Solid V Ground Zeroes (3.99 euro), BioShock The Collection (19.99 euro), Batman Return to Arkham (19.99 euro), DOOM (12.99 euro) e The Order 1886 (9.99 euro). Di seguito, una lista dei titoli più interessanti a prezzo scontato:

  • Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice
  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • The Last Guardian
  • Fallout 4
  • DiRT Rally
  • Okami HD
  • Far Cry 4
  • Far Cry 4 Gold Edition
  • God of War III Remastered
  • Far Cry Primal
  • Far Cry Primal Apex Edition
  • 7 Days to Die
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
  • Dark Souls II Scholar of the First Sin
  • Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
  • BioShock: The Collection
  • XCOM 2
  • Batman Arkham Knight
  • Batman Return to Arkham
  • Batman Arkham Knight Season Pass
  • Dying Light
  • DOOM
  • The Order: 1886
  • Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
  • Lords of the Fallen
  • Batman The Enemy Within
  • Thief
  • Until Dawn
  • Deus Ex Mankind Divided Season Pass
  • Game of Thrones Season Pass
  • Project CARS
  • Project CARS Game of the Year Edition
  • Dead Island Definitive Collection
  • Dead Island Definitive Edition
  • Dead Island Retro Revenge
  • Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
  • Injustice Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
  • Wolfenstein The New Order
  • Wolfenstein The Old Blood
  • Resident Evil
  • Resident Evil 0
  • The Evil Within
  • Trials Fusion
  • Trials Fusion The Awesome MAX Edition
  • Trials of the Blood Dragon
  • Dishonored 2
  • Dishonored Definitive Edition
  • LEGO Jurassic World
  • LEGO Marvel's Avengers
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse Time Travel Edition
  • J-Stars Victory VS+ Digital Edition
  • Zombie Army Trilogy
  • Uncharted Drake’s Fortune Remastered
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
  • DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
  • Prey
  • Saints Row IV Re-Elected
  • Saints Row IV Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell
  • Saints Row Metro Double Pack
  • Saints Row Gat out of Hell
  • Rayman Legends
  • Grand Ages: Medieval
  • The Crew
  • inFAMOUS second Son
  • Tales of Zestiria
  • Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
  • Sword Art Online ReHollow Fragment
  • Sword Art Online Lost Song
  • The Wolf Among Us
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition
  • Darksiders Fury's Collection (Morte e Guerra)
  • Prototype Biohazard Bundle
  • Prototype 2
  • Gravity Rush 2
  • Firefighters – The Simulation
  • Overlord: Fellowship of Evil
  • Republique
  • Get Even
  • Adam’s Venture: Origins
  • Adam’s Venture: Origins – Deluxe Edition
  • Far Cry Primal Wenja Pack
  • Legend of Kay Anniversary
  • Motorcycle Club
  • Blood Bowl2 – Various
  • Industry Giant 2
  • The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
  • Moto Racer 4
  • Moto Racer 4 – Deluxe Edition
  • Transport Giant
  • Flockers
  • Root Letter
  • Dead Alliance
  • Birthdays the Beginning
  • Lichdom: Battlemage
  • Dreamfall Chapters
  • Baja: Edge of Control HD
  • Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition
  • Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception
  • Space Rift – Episode 1
  • Zero Escape Zero Time Dilemma
  • 2Dark
  • ATV Drift & Tricks
  • Redout: Lightspeed Edition
  • The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk
  • My Night Job
  • Wuppo
  • Wuppo – Deluxe Edition
  • Rayon Riddles – Rise of the Goblin King
  • Gravity Rush Remastered
  • Tales from the Borderlands – Season Pass
  • Ride 2
  • Watch_Dogs
  • Homefront: The Revolution
  • Blood Bowl2
  • Blood Bowl2: Legendary Edition
  • FlatOut 4: Total Insanity
  • WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
  • Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
  • Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass
  • Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Season Pass
  • Everybody's Golf
  • Styx Master of Shadows
  • Styx Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness
  • Homefront The Revolution Freedom Fighter Bundle
  • Umbrella Corps
  • Dungeons 2
  • Portal Knights
  • Aven Colony
  • Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
  • Onechanbara Z2: Chaos
  • Professional Farmer 2017
  • Professional Farmer 2017 – Gold Edition

La lista completa è disponibile sul PlayStation Store, i prezzi non sono riportati poichè variabili per gli utenti PlayStation Plus, i quali potranno godere in alcuni casi di una percentuale di sconto maggiore. Le offerte indicate sono valide sullo store europo da oggi e fino al prossimo 7 febbraio.

