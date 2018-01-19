PlayStation Store: al via i nuovi sconti, tantissimi giochi a meno di 20 euro

Tra i tanti giochi in promozione troviamo Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice (19.99 euro), Far Cry 4 (11.99 euro), God of War III Remastered (14.99 euro), Metal Gear Solid V Ground Zeroes (3.99 euro), BioShock The Collection (19.99 euro), Batman Return to Arkham (19.99 euro), DOOM (12.99 euro) e The Order 1886 (9.99 euro). Di seguito, una lista dei titoli più interessanti a prezzo scontato:
- Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last Guardian
- Fallout 4
- DiRT Rally
- Okami HD
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition
- God of War III Remastered
- Far Cry Primal
- Far Cry Primal Apex Edition
- 7 Days to Die
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
- Dark Souls II Scholar of the First Sin
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- BioShock: The Collection
- XCOM 2
- Batman Arkham Knight
- Batman Return to Arkham
- Batman Arkham Knight Season Pass
- Dying Light
- DOOM
- The Order: 1886
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
- Lords of the Fallen
- Batman The Enemy Within
- Thief
- Until Dawn
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided Season Pass
- Game of Thrones Season Pass
- Project CARS
- Project CARS Game of the Year Edition
- Dead Island Definitive Collection
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Dead Island Retro Revenge
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
- Injustice Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Wolfenstein The New Order
- Wolfenstein The Old Blood
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- The Evil Within
- Trials Fusion
- Trials Fusion The Awesome MAX Edition
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- LEGO Jurassic World
- LEGO Marvel's Avengers
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Time Travel Edition
- J-Stars Victory VS+ Digital Edition
- Zombie Army Trilogy
- Uncharted Drake’s Fortune Remastered
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
- Prey
- Saints Row IV Re-Elected
- Saints Row IV Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell
- Saints Row Metro Double Pack
- Saints Row Gat out of Hell
- Rayman Legends
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- The Crew
- inFAMOUS second Son
- Tales of Zestiria
- Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
- Sword Art Online ReHollow Fragment
- Sword Art Online Lost Song
- The Wolf Among Us
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders Fury's Collection (Morte e Guerra)
- Prototype Biohazard Bundle
- Prototype 2
- Gravity Rush 2
- Firefighters – The Simulation
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil
- Republique
- Get Even
- Adam’s Venture: Origins
- Adam’s Venture: Origins – Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry Primal Wenja Pack
- Legend of Kay Anniversary
- Motorcycle Club
- Blood Bowl2 – Various
- Industry Giant 2
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- Moto Racer 4
- Moto Racer 4 – Deluxe Edition
- Transport Giant
- Flockers
- Root Letter
- Dead Alliance
- Birthdays the Beginning
- Lichdom: Battlemage
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
- Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition
- Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception
- Space Rift – Episode 1
- Zero Escape Zero Time Dilemma
- 2Dark
- ATV Drift & Tricks
- Redout: Lightspeed Edition
- The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk
- My Night Job
- Wuppo
- Wuppo – Deluxe Edition
- Rayon Riddles – Rise of the Goblin King
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Tales from the Borderlands – Season Pass
- Ride 2
- Watch_Dogs
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Blood Bowl2
- Blood Bowl2: Legendary Edition
- FlatOut 4: Total Insanity
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Season Pass
- Everybody's Golf
- Styx Master of Shadows
- Styx Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Homefront The Revolution Freedom Fighter Bundle
- Umbrella Corps
- Dungeons 2
- Portal Knights
- Aven Colony
- Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
- Onechanbara Z2: Chaos
- Professional Farmer 2017
- Professional Farmer 2017 – Gold Edition
La lista completa è disponibile sul PlayStation Store, i prezzi non sono riportati poichè variabili per gli utenti PlayStation Plus, i quali potranno godere in alcuni casi di una percentuale di sconto maggiore. Le offerte indicate sono valide sullo store europo da oggi e fino al prossimo 7 febbraio.