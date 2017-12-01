PlayStation Store: al via le nuove offerte prendi 2 giochi e paghi €30

A partire da oggi sono disponibili una serie di nuove offerte "prendi 2 e paghi €30" sul, attraverso le quali sarà possibile acquistare due giochi a scelta a soli 30 euro. Tra i titoli disponibili segnaliamo

Di seguito vi elenchiamo tutti i giochi disponibili nell'offerta. In alternativa, ogni titolo potrà essere acquistato singolarmente a 19,99 euro:

The Last of Us Remastered

Fallout 4

WipEout Omega Collection

Prey

The Last Guardian

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - Standard Edition

Assassin's Creed Unity

Assassin's Creed Syndicate

Far Cry 4

Far Cry Primal

Gravity Rush 2

Until Dawn

7 Days to Die

God of War III Remastered

The Order: 1886

Trackmania Turbo

Divinity Original Sin - Enhanced Edition

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth - Digital Edition

Batman: Return to Arkham

Zombie Army Trilogy

J-Stars Victory VS+ Digital Edition

WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship

Sherlock Holmes : The Devil's Daughter

Killing Floor 2

Tales of Zestiria - Digital Standard Edition

Alien: Isolation - The Collection

FlatOut 4: Total Insanity

Broken Sword 5 - the Serpent's Curse

Darksiders: Fury's Collection - War and Death

Yooka-Laylee

Saint Seiya: Soldiers' Soul

The King of Fighters XIV

Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign-

ArcaniA - The Complete Tale

Constructor Game

Firefighters - The Simulation

Mordheim: City of the Damned

Forestry 2017 - The Simulation

Danganronpa 1/2 Reload

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls

Get Even

Industry Giant 2

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

SteinsGate 0

Valhalla Hills - Definitive Edition

Earth's Dawn

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special Gigs

Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku!

PaRappa the Rapper, LocoRoco, Patapon Remaster Collection

Rabi-Ribi

Tra tutti i giochi presenti in questa lista, dunque, potrete sceglierne due a vostro piacimento e pagarli in tutto a 30 euro. Ricordiamo che l'offerta sarà valida da oggi fino al prossimo 21 dicembre. Ne approfitterete per recuperare qualche titolo?