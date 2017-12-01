Everyeye.it

Assassin's Creed Origins
Esploriamo l'Antico Egitto in compagnia di Bayek!
PlayStation Store: al via le nuove offerte prendi 2 giochi e paghi €30

A partire da oggi sono disponibili una serie di nuove offerte "prendi 2 e paghi €30" sul PlayStation Store, attraverso le quali sarà possibile acquistare due giochi a scelta a soli 30 euro. Tra i titoli disponibili segnaliamo The Last of Us Remastered e Fallout 4.

Di seguito vi elenchiamo tutti i giochi disponibili nell'offerta. In alternativa, ogni titolo potrà essere acquistato singolarmente a 19,99 euro:

  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • Fallout 4
  • WipEout Omega Collection
  • Prey
  • The Last Guardian
  • Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - Standard Edition
  • Assassin's Creed Unity
  • Assassin's Creed Syndicate
  • Far Cry 4
  • Far Cry Primal
  • Gravity Rush 2
  • Until Dawn
  • 7 Days to Die
  • God of War III Remastered
  • The Order: 1886
  • Trackmania Turbo
  • Divinity Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
  • Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth - Digital Edition
  • Batman: Return to Arkham
  • Zombie Army Trilogy
  • J-Stars Victory VS+ Digital Edition
  • WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
  • Sherlock Holmes : The Devil's Daughter
  • Killing Floor 2
  • Tales of Zestiria - Digital Standard Edition
  • Alien: Isolation - The Collection
  • FlatOut 4: Total Insanity
  • Broken Sword 5 - the Serpent's Curse
  • Darksiders: Fury's Collection - War and Death
  • Yooka-Laylee
  • Saint Seiya: Soldiers' Soul
  • The King of Fighters XIV
  • Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign-
  • ArcaniA - The Complete Tale
  • Constructor Game
  • Firefighters - The Simulation
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned
  • Forestry 2017 - The Simulation
  • Danganronpa 1/2 Reload
  • Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls
  • Get Even
  • Industry Giant 2
  • Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
  • SteinsGate 0
  • Valhalla Hills - Definitive Edition
  • Earth's Dawn
  • Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
  • Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special Gigs
  • Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku!
  • PaRappa the Rapper, LocoRoco, Patapon Remaster Collection
  • Rabi-Ribi

Tra tutti i giochi presenti in questa lista, dunque, potrete sceglierne due a vostro piacimento e pagarli in tutto a 30 euro. Ricordiamo che l'offerta sarà valida da oggi fino al prossimo 21 dicembre. Ne approfitterete per recuperare qualche titolo?

FONTE: PlayStation Store
