PlayStation Store: al via le nuove offerte prendi 2 giochi e paghi €30

Di seguito vi elenchiamo tutti i giochi disponibili nell'offerta. In alternativa, ogni titolo potrà essere acquistato singolarmente a 19,99 euro:
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Fallout 4
- WipEout Omega Collection
- Prey
- The Last Guardian
- Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - Standard Edition
- Assassin's Creed Unity
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry Primal
- Gravity Rush 2
- Until Dawn
- 7 Days to Die
- God of War III Remastered
- The Order: 1886
- Trackmania Turbo
- Divinity Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth - Digital Edition
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Zombie Army Trilogy
- J-Stars Victory VS+ Digital Edition
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- Sherlock Holmes : The Devil's Daughter
- Killing Floor 2
- Tales of Zestiria - Digital Standard Edition
- Alien: Isolation - The Collection
- FlatOut 4: Total Insanity
- Broken Sword 5 - the Serpent's Curse
- Darksiders: Fury's Collection - War and Death
- Yooka-Laylee
- Saint Seiya: Soldiers' Soul
- The King of Fighters XIV
- Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign-
- ArcaniA - The Complete Tale
- Constructor Game
- Firefighters - The Simulation
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Forestry 2017 - The Simulation
- Danganronpa 1/2 Reload
- Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls
- Get Even
- Industry Giant 2
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- SteinsGate 0
- Valhalla Hills - Definitive Edition
- Earth's Dawn
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special Gigs
- Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku!
- PaRappa the Rapper, LocoRoco, Patapon Remaster Collection
- Rabi-Ribi
Tra tutti i giochi presenti in questa lista, dunque, potrete sceglierne due a vostro piacimento e pagarli in tutto a 30 euro. Ricordiamo che l'offerta sarà valida da oggi fino al prossimo 21 dicembre. Ne approfitterete per recuperare qualche titolo?
FONTE: PlayStation Store
