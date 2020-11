PlayStation VR: l'adattatore per PS5 sarà presto incluso nello Starter Pack

The PS Camera adaptor, required to connect PS VR to PS5, will be included in the PS VR Starter Pack starting end of November, across Europe. Check retailers for availability. pic.twitter.com/t9eoGEhi3I

The PS Camera adaptor, required to connect PS VR to PS5, will be included in the PS VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR Bundle starting end of this month, across US and Canada. Check your local retailers for availability.