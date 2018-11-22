Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Black Friday

PlayStation VR a partire da 179 euro, giochi da 9.99 euro da Euronics per il Black Friday

La Realtà Virtuale non è mai stata così conveniente! Per il Black Friday, Euronics sconta il visore PlayStation VR (a partire da 179.99 euro) e offre i migliori giochi a 9.99 euro, da Astro Bot Rescue Mission a Superhot, passando per The Inpatient e Arizona Sunshine.

PlayStation VR e accessori in offerta
Il pacchetto base che include PlayStation VR con Camera e VR Worlds viene proposto a 179.99 euro, 199.99 euro è invece il prezzo del bundle che include anche Resident Evil 7 Biohazard.

  • PSVR + Camera + VR Worlds € 179,99
  • PSVR + Resident Evil 7 + VR Worlds + Camera € 199,99
  • PlayStation VR con VR Worlds, Skyrim VR e DOOM VFR € 219,99

Giochi PlayStation VR a sconto
Da Driveclub VR a Until Dawn Rush of Blood, passando per Astro Bot, Firewall Zero Hour, Bravo Team, Eve Valkyrie, Farpoint e StarBlood Arena, i migliori giochi PlayStation VR da 9.99 euro:

Le offerte sono valide online su Euronics.it e in tutti i punti vendita fino al 26 novembre, salvo esaurimento scorte. Per essere sempre aggiornati su sconti e promozioni, su Everyeye.it trovate la nuova pagina dedicate agli sconti videogiochi e console per il Black Friday, aggiornata quotidianamente con nuove promozioni!

