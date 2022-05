PlayStation VR2 esce nel 2023, 1.5 milioni di pezzi prodotti nella seconda metà del 2022?

(2/5) I believe PS VR2 will have a good start thanks to the support of 20+ game titles from first- & third-party at launch. Sony's position & resources in the game industry can accelerate AAA VR game development (e.g., Horizon Call of the Mountain), benefiting the VR growth.

In addition, Genius is also the primary supplier of aspherical lenses for PS VR2. In the AR/VR/MR era, I think Genius's high-ASP orders of the aspherical lens, Fresnel lens, and Pancake from both Apple and non-Apple will be a new robust growth driver.