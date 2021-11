Pokémon Diamante Lucente e Perla Splendente: Mew e Jirachi in regalo, ecco come ottenerli

Want to befriend the Mythical Pokémon Jirachi in #PokemonBrilliantDiamond and #PokemonShiningPearl ? Have save data from either Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield on your #NintendoSwitch and speak to a gentleman in the flower field located on the southwest end of Floaroma Town! pic.twitter.com/Ke9ItvOJZ2

If you have save data from Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! you can receive Mew as a companion in #PokemonBrilliantDiamond and #PokemonShiningPearl!



Speak to a madame in the flower field located on the southwest end of Floaroma Town to receive this perk. pic.twitter.com/7KonUOlrHJ