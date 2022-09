Pokémon GO, Allenatori a raccolta: Stelle dell'Evoluzione, MegaGyarados e Cosmoen chiamano

Stones, scales, and friendship—evolution occurs in all kinds of ways in Pokémon GO!



From October 5, 2022, through October 11, 2022, we’re celebrating how Trainers and Pokémon alike have evolved and grown—it’s time for Evolving Stars!

👉 https://t.co/Pr3ir9Epmi



#SeasonOfLight pic.twitter.com/hbexgtAXMx