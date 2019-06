Pokemon GO compie tre anni: Pokemon Alola shiny, Pikachu speciali e molto altro!

All good things come in threes!

Pokémon journeys begin with a choice between 3️⃣ Pokémon.

You can join one of 3️⃣ teams in Pokémon GO.

And today we celebrate the 3️⃣rd anniversary of Pokémon GO!https://t.co/6oTpUl49HH pic.twitter.com/bVDwP8lJQo