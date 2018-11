Pokemon GO: Previste tre Leghe Diverse, Ecco Tutti i Dettagli sulle Lotte tra Allenatori!

We hear you loud and clear, Trainers! Here’s your exclusive sneak peek into Trainer Battles: coming with Trainer Battles is the introduction of three Pokémon GO Trainer Battle Leagues—Great, Ultra, and Master! #GOBattle pic.twitter.com/oZWeIMS6iN — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) 30 novembre 2018

Here’s a breakdown of each Battle League’s requirements:

🏆 Great League: 1,500 CP limit per Pokémon

🏆 Ultra League: 2,500 CP limit per Pokémon

🏆 Master League: No CP limit per Pokémon pic.twitter.com/qF7f3KDco5 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) 30 novembre 2018

While Pokémon with high CP might be a big advantage in Master League battles, Trainers will have to think more strategically when battling in the Great and Ultra Leagues, where there are specific CP limitations. pic.twitter.com/lRKc11Acbf — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) 30 novembre 2018

Developer note: When designing Trainer Battles, we wanted to create an experience that everyone can enjoy and ensure that different kinds of Pokémon can show their strengths! With Leagues in Trainer Battles, we hope to create a system that’s accessible to many Trainers. 🙂 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) 30 novembre 2018