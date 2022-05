Pokémon GO, parte il Festival dell'Acqua: due nuovi Pokémon, Lapras speciale e Tapu Fini

Get your waders ready, Trainers—the Water Festival returns soon! 🌊🌊🌊



And with it comes the debuts of...

🥁

🥁

🥁

Lapras wearing a scarf, Dewpider, and Araquanid! #SeasonOfAlola



Learn more here: https://t.co/ZSJGMvZLd8 pic.twitter.com/Vwpiei8CiW