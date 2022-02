Pokémon GO, Poké Ball a volontà nel nuovo evento: arriva anche Electrode di Hisui

Wait... Is that a Poké Ball or a Voltorb? 🤔



The Poké Ball Prep Rally event is your chance to stock up on different Poké Balls ahead of GO Tour: Johto—plus Hisuian Electrode is making its Pokémon GO debut!



📝 Learn more here: https://t.co/AXaAGrtDOp pic.twitter.com/QEoekVCKa5