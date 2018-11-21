Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Pokemon Let's GO sbanca il Giappone, Fallout 76 debutta al secondo posto

Come già anticipato da Famitsu nelle scorse ore, Pokemon Let's GO Pikachu e Eevee ha debuttato al primo posto della classifica giapponese con oltre 661.000 copie vendute, a seguire troviamo Fallout 76 con 73.000 pezzi, buon risultato per un gioco occidentale in Giappone.

Classifica Giappone 21 novembre 2018
Hitman 2 apre con 10.000 copie preceduto da Call of Duty Black Ops IIII e Super Mario Party per Nintendo Switch, in classifica trovano spazio anche Red Dead Redemption 2, Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs Steam Dungeon e Taiko no Tatsujin Drum n Fun!

  1. [NSW] Pokemo: Let’s GO Pikachu e Eevee! (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 661,240
  2. [PS4] Fallout 76 (Bethesda Softworks, 11/15/18) – 73,489
  3. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 20,942 (345,627)
  4. [PS4] Call of Duty Black Ops IIII (SIE, 10/12/18) – 17,159 (460,890)
  5. [PS4] Hitman 2 (Warner Bros. Interactive, 11/15/18) – 10,162
  6. [3DS] Luigi’s Mansion (Nintendo, 11/08/18) – 9,320 (36,689)
  7. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,319 (1,836,063)
  8. [PS4] Red Dead Redemption 2 (Take-Two Interactive, 10/26/18) – 8,120 (181.000)
  9. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 7,992 (2,698,886)
  10. [NSW] Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,449 (365,347)
  11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,215 (1,159,398)
  12. [PS4] Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs Steam Dungeon (FuRyu, 11/15/18) – 5,025
  13. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 3,990 (1,845,682)
  14. [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 3,493 (1,760,304)
  15. [PS4] Marvel's Spider-Man (SIE, 09/07/18) – 3,134 (305,030)
  16. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 2,958 (642,205)
  17. [NSW] RPG Maker MV (Kadokawa Games, 11/15/18) – 2,641 (New)
  18. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 2,181 (225,417)
  19. [PS4] RPG Maker MV (Kadokawa Games, 11/15/18) – 2,090
  20. [PSV] Shiro to Kuro no Alice Twilight Line (Idea Factory, 11/15/18) – 2,087

Classifica Hardware Giappone 21 novembre 2018

  1. Switch – 200,850 (54,235)
  2. PlayStation 4 – 8,922 (8,154)
  3. PlayStation 4 Pro – 8,867 (7,927)
  4. New 2DS LL – 4,189 (4,243)
  5. PlayStation Vita – 1,877 (1,869)
  6. New 3DS LL – 1,788 (1,681)
  7. 2DS – 622 (294)
  8. Xbox One X – 119 (360)
  9. Xbox One – 45 (46)

Il successo di Pokemon Let's GO traina anche le vendite di Nintendo Switch, questa settimana a quota 200.00 pezzi contro le 54.000 unità della prossima settimana. Seguono PlayStation 4, PS4 Pro e New Nintendo 2DS XL mentre Xbox One e X e Xbox One chiudono la classifica con meno di 200 unità totali vendute.

