Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto: e chi li ferma più! Altre 500.000 copie vendute in Giappone

Non accenna a diminuire il successo di Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto in Giappone, dopo aver venduto oltre 2.5 milioni di copie nel weekend di lancio, i due nuovi giochi Pokemon hanno piazzato più di 500.000 copie nella seconda settimana di presenza sul mercato.

Nel periodo che va dal 21 al 27 novembre, Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto hanno venduto 577,279 copie fisiche, mantenendo quindi saldamente la prima posizione della classifica. Da segnalare che titoli come Gungrave G.O.R.E. e KonoSuba God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Cursed Relic non sono entrati in Top 10, quest'ultima dominata da giochi Nintendo con la sola eccezione di Horizon Forbidden West

[NSW] Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 577,279 (3,114,571) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 39,322 (3,407,477) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,223 (2,866,629) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,057 (4,917,646) [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 10,107 (112,333) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 9,682 (783,853) [NSW] Ace Angler Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 5,414 (44,470) [NSW] Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,478 (5,015,307) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 4,108 (2,743,464) [NSW] Kirby E La Terra Perduta (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 3,994 (923,009) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,894 (1,068,102) [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 3,818 (193,301) [PS5] God of War Ragnarok (SIE, 11/09/22) – 3,730 (43,008) [NSW] Animal Crossing New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,689 (7,356,138) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 3,680 (72,031) [NSW] Sonic Frontiers (SEGA, 11/08/22) – 3,679 (35,583) [NSW] Dragon Quest X Rise of the Five Tribes Offline – 3,532 (231,932) [NSW] Tactics Ogre Reborn (Square Enix, 11/11/22) – 3,486 (47,956) [NSW] OMORI (OMOCAT, 11/24/22) – 2,903 [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (EA, 09/30/22) – 2,819 (33,074) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2,786 (3,301,611) [PS4] Gungrave G.O.R.E (PLAION, 11/22/22) – 2,785 [NSW] KonoSuba God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Cursed Relic and the Perplexed 2,305 [PS5] Gungrave G.O.R.E (PLAION, 11/22/22) – 2,145 [PS4] Call of Duty Modern Warfare II (Activision, 10/28/22) – 2,141 (41,405) [NSW] HARVESTELLA (Square Enix, 11/04/22) – 2,107 (38,704) [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2,103 (5,194) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,086 (2,096,921) [NSW] Pokemon Diamante e Perla (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 2,047 (2,598,403) [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 2,031 (1,249,812)

Sul fronte hardware troviamo invece Nintendo Switch OLED in testa con quasi 100.000 console vendute, a seguire PS5 e Nintendo Switch.

Switch OLED – 99,863 (3,183,702)

PlayStation 5 – 45,530 (1,894,179)

Switch – 32,926 (18,899,449)

Switch Lite – 23,338 (4,993,867)

Xbox Series S – 9,031 (221,450)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,390 (297,238)

Xbox Series X – 2,908 (171,548)

PlayStation 4 – 2,220 (7,828,361)

New 2DS e 2DS XL – 65 (1,189,250)

Da segnalare dunque la netta ripresa di PlayStation 5 con oltre 45.000 console vendute, Xbox Series S si avvicina alle 10.000 unità mentre Xbox Series X vende 2.900 pezzi, superato da PS5 Digital Edition con 5.300 unità.