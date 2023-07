Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto: come ottenere il Charizard di Friede con un nuovo codice

Serebii Update: A new Pokémon Scarlet & Violet distribution has begun.



Get a Dark Tera Type Charizard loosely based on Friede's Charizard from Pokémon Horizons. Runs until August 31st at 23:59 UTC



Code: DARKTERA0006



Full details @ https://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ pic.twitter.com/FwA5A9oY19