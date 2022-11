Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto frantumano record: è il più grande lancio esclusivo di sempre

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sold an unbelievable 10+ Million Units in 3 days including 4+ Million from Japan Alone



• Biggest Pokémon Launch Ever

• Biggest Switch Launch Ever

• Biggest Nintendo Launch Ever

• Biggest Console Exclusive Launch of All-Timehttps://t.co/3nfFwmdMSF pic.twitter.com/rnODduQET1