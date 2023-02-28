Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto e il Tesoro dell'Area Zero: quali Pokémon ci saranno nel DLC?
Con la pubblicazione dell'aggiornamento 1.2.0 di Pokémon Scarlatto e Pokémon Violetto, Game Freak potrebbe essersi lasciata sfuggire diverse informazioni relative al neo-annunciato DLC.
Minuziosi come sempre, i dataminer attivi sul titolo hanno infatti ritrovato all'interno dell'update molteplici riferimenti a Pocket Monster del passato al momento assenti dai due giochi. Un elemento che sembrerebbe confermare il futuro inserimento di queste creature nel Pokédex in occasione della pubblicazione del DLC Il Tesoro dell'Area Zero. La rassegna di Pokémon avvistati tra le pieghe del codice di Pokémon Scarlatto e Pokémon Violetto è alquanto lunga e include la quasi totalità degli Starter Game Freak, mentre risultano assenti le creature di grado Leggendario.
Questo l'elenco completo dei Pokémon citati dai dataminer, suddivisi per linee evolutive:
- Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur
- Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard
- Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise
- Ekans, Arbok
- Sandshrew, Sandslash
- Clefairy, Clefable
- Vulpix, Ninetales
- Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume
- Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath
- Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Victreebel
- Tentacool, Tentacruel
- Geodude, Graveler
- Golem
- Doduo, Dodrio
- Seel, Dewgong
- Exeggcute, Exeggutor
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Koffing, Weezing
- Rhyhorn, Rhydon
- Horsea, Seadra
- Elekid, Electabuzz, Electivire
- Magby, Magmar, Magmortar
- Lapras
- Porygon, Porygon2, PorygonZ
- Munchlax, Snorlax
- Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium
- Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion
- Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr
- Sentret, Furret
- Hoothoot, Noctowl
- Spinarak, Ariados
- Chinchou, Lanturn
- Cleffa
- Bellossom
- Politoed
- Aipom
- Yanma, Yanmega
- Wooper, Quagsire
- Gligar, Gliscor
- Snubbull, Granbull
- Slugma, Magcargo
- Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine
- Skarmory
- Kingdra
- Smeargle
- Tyrogue
- Hitmontop
- Treecko, Grovyle, Sceptile
- Torchic. Combusken, Blaziken
- Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert
- Poochyena, Mightyena
- Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo
- Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry
- Nosepass, Probopass
- Plusle, Minun
- Volbeat, Illumise
- Trapinch, Vibrava, Flygon
- Corphish,Crawdaunt
- Feebas, Milotic
- Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir
- Chimecho
- Beldum, Metang, Metagross
- Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra
- Chimchar, Monferno, Infernape
- Piplup, Prinplup, Empoleon
- Cranidos, Rampardos
- Shieldon, Bastiodon
- Ambipom
- Chingling
- Rhyperior
- Blitzle, Zebstrika
- Drilbur, Excadrill
- Timburr, Gurdurr, Conkeldurr
- Sewaddle, Swadloon
- Leavanny, Cottonee, Whimsicott
- Scraggy, Scrafty
- Minccino, Cinccino
- Solosis, Duosion, Reuniclus
- Ducklett, Swanna
- Joltik, Galvantula
- Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure
- Mienfoo,Mienshao
- Golett, Golurk
- Vullaby, Mandibuzz
- Espurr, Meowstic
- Inkay, Malamar
- Phantump, Trevenant
- Rowlet, Dartrix, Decidueye
- Litten, Torracat, Incineroar
- Popplio, Brionne, Primarina
- Pikipek, Trumbeak, Toucannon
- Grubbin, Charjabug, Vikavolt
- Cutiefly, Ribombee
- Dewpider, Araquanid
- Comfey
- Minior
- Jangmo-o, Hakamo-o, Kommo-o
- Cramorant
- Milcery, Alcremie
- Morpeko
- Duraludon
- Wyrdeer
- Kleavor
- Ursaluna
- Basculegion
- Sneasler
- Overqwil
- Enamorus
Notably, all of the starter Pokémon from past games are here, except for Unova (minus Samurott which is already in SV). Also no Legendaries.— Matt (@mattyoukhana_) February 27, 2023
This list could very well be all of the returning Pokémon in DLC, but it could also change. Seems like too good a coincidence, I think.
