Pokemon Spada e Scudo: arrivano nuovi Gigamax e un messaggio contro il razzismo

The Pokémon Company released its financial report for Fiscal Year 2019/20 (ending Feb 2020)



Net Profit was 15.367 billion yen ($143m), up 14.8% YoY



Pokémon Go continues to be a main contributor + this year had the launch of Pokémon Sword / Shield



Second best year in history pic.twitter.com/FYk5bz3t9J