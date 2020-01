Un nuovo Pokemon misterioso sarà annunciato per il Pokemon Day 2020

Serebii Update: On Pokémon Day (February 27th), a brand new Mythical Pokémon is to be revealed. This Pokémon will feature in Sword & Shield and the movie Pokémon the Movie: Coco.

Special Max Raid Battles, GO events & Masters info will also run. Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkIa6cr pic.twitter.com/wq3Od4XuC3