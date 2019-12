Pokémon Spada e Scudo, raccogliere bacche nelle Terre Selvagge? Ecco un piccolo trucco!

for anyone who doesn't know, cause i sure as shit didn't know: slow leaves = safe to shake fast leaves = fat squirrel #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/nFahbuAhxG

EDIT: So CAN CONFIRM(since the berry trees finally reset for my game lol)

Once the leaves start shaking fast you CAN pull ONE more time for maximum berry yield!!

Thanks y’all, was just figuring it out as I went😂 sorry for slight misinfo!🙏 happy berry/leftovers farming!!🤟🍒🍎🍓