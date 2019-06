In Pokemon Spada e Scudo ritornano i Capipalestra: le nuove Palestre sono Stadi!

Leon is the Champion of Galar. He’s never been defeated in an official Pokémon battle.



His personality, together with his peerless skill, has made him extremely popular. He’s referred to as “the greatest Trainer in all of Galar.”



Think you can change that? #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/3HmxDsbkx6 — Dynamax Pokémon (@Pokemon) 5 giugno 2019

Hop is Leon’s younger brother. He’s your neighbor...and will become one of your rivals!



He aims to become Champion, just like his older brother did.#PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/GXddzgpIvO — Dynamax Pokémon (@Pokemon) 5 giugno 2019

Time to meet our new Pokémon Professor!



Professor Magnolia is the preeminent Pokémon Professor of the Galar region. Her main focus of research has been the mysterious Dynamax phenomenon...#PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/znIL4JjvSL — Dynamax Pokémon (@Pokemon) 5 giugno 2019

Meet Sonia, Trainers. She’s the granddaughter of Professor Magnolia and is Leon’s childhood friend. She’s also a young researcher, serving as assistant to Professor Magnolia.



She’s very knowledgeable and will offer advice to aid you on your adventure!#PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/ysK0Jtq6wP — Dynamax Pokémon (@Pokemon) 5 giugno 2019