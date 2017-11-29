Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna continuano a dominare la classifica giapponese

è stata la nuova uscita più venduta della settimana in Giappone, con 34.896 copie distribuite. Al vertice della classifica troviamo ancora una voltacon 168,978 pezzi venduti.

Tra l altre novità della settimana segnaliamo Beyblade Burst God a quota 9.000 copie, Apollo Justice Ace Attorney a quota 4.88 e Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition per PS4 a 4.216 unità vendute. Wolfenstein II The New Colossus apre con 3,555 unità distribuite in tutto il paese.e

Classifica Software (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)

[3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 168,978 (836,417) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 77,751 (792,059) [PS4] Hatsune Miku Project Diva Future Tone DX (Sega, 11/23/17) – 34,896 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 30,275 (1,373,530) [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII (SIE, 11/03/17) – 21,512 (290,995) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Double Pack (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 20,297 (268,080) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 18,846 (837,850) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 15,162 (657,015) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 10,806 (281,571) [PS4] Star Wars Battlefront II (Deluxe Edition Included) (EA, 11/17/17) – 10,734 (49,503) [3DS] Beyblade Burst: God (FuRyu, 11/23/17) – 9,550 [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo, 11/03/17) – 6,256 (54,605) [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport (Limited Edition Included) (SIE, 10/19/17) – 5,940 (193,443) [3DS] Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney (Limited Edition Inlcuded) (Capcom, 11/23/17) – 4,832 [PS4] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 10/26/17) – 4,308 (114,287) [PS4] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 11/23/17) – 4,216 [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 4,197 (126,530) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,921 (283,108) [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Origins (Ubisoft, 10/27/17) – 3,662 (91,997) [PS4] Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Bethesda Softworks, 11/23/17) – 3,555

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

Switch – 145,200 (86,999) PlayStation 4 – 20,384 (18,126) New 2DS XL – 20,283 (29,013) New 3DS XL – 11,511 (11,074) PlayStation 4 Pro – 6,525 (8,176) PlayStation Vita – 5,964 (3,090) Nintendo 2DS – 2,838 (3,113) New 3DS – 254 (280) Xbox One X – 212 (143) Xbox One – 196 (104) Wii U – 85 (43) PlayStation 3 – 46 (46)

Sul fronte hardware, Switch domina la classifica con 145.000 unità seguito da PlayStation 4 e New Nintendo 2DS XL. Fanalino di coda per Xbox One, Wii U e PlayStation 3.