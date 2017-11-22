Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna debuttano al vertice della classifica giapponese

Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)
Sul podio trova spazio anche Super Mario Odyssey che ha ormai superato quota 700.000 copie vendute in Giappone. Star Wars Battlefront 2 debuttacon poco meno di 40.000 copie, discreto successo anche per 5000 Year Journey To A Faraway Hometown, nuova espansione di Dragon Quest X.
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna- 667,439
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna Double Pack - 247,782
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey - 62,024 / 714,308
- [PS4] Star Wars Battlefront II - 38,769
- [PS4] Call of Duty WWII - 34,116 / 269,483
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 - 25,118 / 1,343,255
- [WIU] Dragon Quest X 5000 Year Journey To A Faraway Hometown - 24,836
- [NSW] Dragon Quest X 5000 Year Journey To A Faraway Hometown - 18,444
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 16,532 / 819,004
- [PS4] Dragon Quest X: 5000 Year Journey To A Faraway Hometown - 13,657
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild - 7,004 / 641,853
- [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX - 6,642 / 122,333
- [3DS] Style Savvy Styling Star - 6,523 / 48,349
- [PS4] Need for Speed Payback - 6,440 / 27,404
- [PS4] ARK Survival Evolved - 6,178 / 109,978
- [PS4] Assassin's Creed Origins - 5,593 / 88,336
- [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport - 5,063 / 187,503
- [PS4] .hack// GU Last Recode - 3,738 / 72,214
- [3DS] Animal Crossing New Leaf Welcome Amiibo - 3,444 / 270,765
- [PS4] The Sims 4 - 3,428
Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)
- Nintendo Switch - 86,999 (79,958)
- New 2DS XL - 29,013 (10,323)
- PS4 - 18,126 (20,021)
- New 3DS XL - 11,074 (7,296)
- PS4 Pro - 8,176 (6,037)
- Nintendo 2DS - 3,113 (1,484)
- PlayStation Vita - 3,090 (3,210)
- New Nintendo 3DS - 280 (266)
- Xbox One X - 143 (1,344)
- Xbox One - 104 (121)
- PlayStation 3 - 46 (41)
- Nintendo Wii U - 43 (36)
Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch continua a dominare la classifica, seguito da New Nintendo 2DS XL e PlayStation 4. Chiudono la classifica Xbox One, PlayStation 3 e Nintendo Wii U.