Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna debuttano al vertice della classifica giapponese

Come anticipato dai dati diffusi questa mattina da Famitsu, Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna hanno debuttato al primo posto della classifica giapponese con più di 1.2 milioni di copie vendute, cifra che include l'edizione Standard, il Double Pack e le card per il download digitale.

Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)
Sul podio trova spazio anche Super Mario Odyssey che ha ormai superato quota 700.000 copie vendute in Giappone. Star Wars Battlefront 2 debuttacon poco meno di 40.000 copie, discreto successo anche per 5000 Year Journey To A Faraway Hometown, nuova espansione di Dragon Quest X.

  1. [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna- 667,439
  2. [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna Double Pack - 247,782
  3. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey - 62,024 / 714,308
  4. [PS4] Star Wars Battlefront II - 38,769
  5. [PS4] Call of Duty WWII - 34,116 / 269,483
  6. [NSW] Splatoon 2 - 25,118 / 1,343,255
  7. [WIU] Dragon Quest X 5000 Year Journey To A Faraway Hometown - 24,836
  8. [NSW] Dragon Quest X 5000 Year Journey To A Faraway Hometown - 18,444
  9. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 16,532 / 819,004
  10. [PS4] Dragon Quest X: 5000 Year Journey To A Faraway Hometown - 13,657
  11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild - 7,004 / 641,853
  12. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX - 6,642 / 122,333
  13. [3DS] Style Savvy Styling Star - 6,523 / 48,349
  14. [PS4] Need for Speed Payback - 6,440 / 27,404
  15. [PS4] ARK Survival Evolved - 6,178 / 109,978
  16. [PS4] Assassin's Creed Origins - 5,593 / 88,336
  17. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport - 5,063 / 187,503
  18. [PS4] .hack// GU Last Recode - 3,738 / 72,214
  19. [3DS] Animal Crossing New Leaf Welcome Amiibo - 3,444 / 270,765
  20. [PS4] The Sims 4 - 3,428

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

  1. Nintendo Switch - 86,999 (79,958)
  2. New 2DS XL - 29,013 (10,323)
  3. PS4 - 18,126 (20,021)
  4. New 3DS XL - 11,074 (7,296)
  5. PS4 Pro - 8,176 (6,037)
  6. Nintendo 2DS - 3,113 (1,484)
  7. PlayStation Vita - 3,090 (3,210)
  8. New Nintendo 3DS - 280 (266)
  9. Xbox One X - 143 (1,344)
  10. Xbox One - 104 (121)
  11. PlayStation 3 - 46 (41)
  12. Nintendo Wii U - 43 (36)

Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch continua a dominare la classifica, seguito da New Nintendo 2DS XL e PlayStation 4. Chiudono la classifica Xbox One, PlayStation 3 e Nintendo Wii U.

