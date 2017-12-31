Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna è stato il gioco più venduto di novembre in Giappone

Di seguito, la classifica con i 30 giochi più venduti in Giappone fra il 30 ottobre e il 26 novembre 2017:
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon – 1,478,097 (1,445,231 physical, 32,866 digital)
- [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII – 355,224 (292,558 physical, 62,666 digital)
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 328,844 (308,188 physical, 20,656 digital)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 98,489 (88,836 physical, 9,653 digital)
- [PS4] Ark: Survival Evolved – 75,784 (43,661 physical, 32,123 digital)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 69,402 (66,897 physical, 2,505 digital)
- [WIU] Dragon Quest X: 5000-nen no Harukanaru Kokyou e Online – 66,760 (34,312 physical, 32,448 digital)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest X: 5000-nen no Harukanaru Kokyou e Online – 65,831 (27,975 physical, 37,856 digital)
- [PS4] .hack//G.U. Last Recode – 63,967 (56,164 physical, 7,803 digital)
- [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star – 60,371 (57,494 physical, 2,877 digital)
- [PS4] Star Wars Battlefront II – 57,019 (47,627 physical, 9,392 digital)
- [PS4] Dragon Quest X: 5000-nen no Harukanaru Kokyou e Online – 51,252 (23,073 physical, 28,179 digital)
- [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Origins – 44,112 (38,241 physical, 5,871 digital)
- [PS4] Dead Rising 2: Off the Record – 42,892 (N/A physical, 42,892 digital)
- [PS4] inFamous: Second Son – 35,948 (N/A physical, 35,948 digital)
- [PS4] Need for Speed Payback – 35,343 (31,246 physical, 4,097 digital)
- [PS4] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone DX – 33,527 (33,527 physical, N/A digital)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 33,019 (31,474 physical, 1,545 digital)
- [NSW] Shinobi Refle: Senran Kagura – 32,167 (N/A physical, 32,167 digital)
- [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo – 24,033 (21,908 physical, 2,125 digital)
- [PS4] Tales of Berseria (Welcome Price!!) – 22,599 (471 physical, 22,128 digital)
- [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 21,197 (17,802 physical, 3,395 digital)
- [3DS] Pokemon Gold/Silver – 20,936 (7,635 physical, 13,301 digital)
- [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux – 19,842 (19,104 physical, 738 digital)
- [PS4] Until Dawn: Rush of Blood – 19,151 (N/A physical, 19,151 digital)
- [PS4] Taiko no Tatsujin Session de Dodon ga Don! – 16,531 (14,268 physical, 2,263 digital)
- [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX – 14,347 (13,253 physical, 1,094 digital)
- [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (New Price Edition) – 12,886 (6,539 physical, 6,347 digital)
- [PS4] Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition – 12,093 (5,884 physical, 6,209 digital)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest X: All in One Package – 11,853 (6,160 physical, 5,693 digital)
Una classifica che vede presenti diverse esclusive Nintendo Switch come Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Oltre al buon risultato di Call of Duty WW2, da segnalare anche la quinta posizione di Ark: Survival Evolved in versione PlayStation 4.
FONTE: Nintendoeverything
