Pokemon Unite: Blissey, Sylveon e Greedent stanno per aggiungersi al roster?

POKÉMON UNITE DATAMINE Some strings of data are mentioning more Pokémon! ✨ New Playable (Sure about 2) Blissey Sylveon ✨ Unidentified Role Nidoking Venonat Tauros Toxicroak Carnivine Joltik Galvantula Aegislash Toxapex Stufful Pyukumuku Articuno Jirachi Victini Xerneas ⬇️⬇️

UPDATE UNITE #2



It seems that Greedent codes are present in the data too, as Playable Character bringing the total number of Playable to 3



-Blissey

-Sylveon

-Greedent



(Some Rumors mentioned Marshadow with no real proof other than written moveset, so for now don't hope for it)