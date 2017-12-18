Polygon stila la Top 50 del 2017: Zelda Breath of the Wild è il miglior titolo dell'anno

L'eccezionale GDR di Nintendo che ha accompagnato il lancio di Nintendo Switch lo scorso mese di marzo, già eletto Gioco dell'Anno ai Game Awards 2017, ha messo dietro titoli come PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds e Super Mario Odyssey, che occupano rispettivamente la seconda e la terza piazza.
Il titolo Battle Royale di Bluehole è stato uno dei fenomeni dell'anno: dopo essere approdato su Steam in Early Access (dal quale uscirà il 20 dicembre) è stato lanciato anche su Xbox One nel programma Game Preview. Super Mario Odyssey, invece, si è rivelato l'ennesimo titolo imprescindibile per tutti i giocatori in possesso di una Nintendo Switch. Chiudono la top 5 NieR Automata e Resident Evil 7.
A seguire la top 50 al completo:
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Super Mario Odyssey
- NieR: Automata
- Resident Evil 7
- Persona 5
- Prey
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Everything
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Butterfly Soup
- Destiny 2
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Cuphead
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- West of Loathing
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
- Lone Echo
- Gravity Rush 2
- Fire Emblem Heroes
- The Evil Within 2
- Pyre
- Night in the Woods
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Blackwood Crossing
- Emily is Away Too
- Little Nightmares
- DiRT 4
- Sonic Mania
- Metroid: Samus Returns
- Ys 8
- Rakuen
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Another Lost Phone
- Gorogoa
- Getting Over IT
- Universal Paperclips
- Last Day of June
- Please Knock on My Door
- ARMS
- Hidden Folks
- Nioh
- Splatoon 2
- Yakuza 0
- The Sexy Brutale
- Observer
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Snipperclips
- Madden NFL 18
- Mortician's Tale