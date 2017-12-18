Polygon stila la Top 50 del 2017: Zelda Breath of the Wild è il miglior titolo dell'anno

Everyeye.it

Il 2017 sta per finire, ed è tempo di tirare le somme di quella che si è rivelata un'annata ricchissima. I redattori di Polygon lo hanno già fatto e hanno stilato la classifica di quelli che, secondo loro, sono i 50 migliori giochi usciti nel corso degli ultimi 365 giorni. Davanti a tutti, c'è The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

L'eccezionale GDR di Nintendo che ha accompagnato il lancio di Nintendo Switch lo scorso mese di marzo, già eletto Gioco dell'Anno ai Game Awards 2017, ha messo dietro titoli come PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds e Super Mario Odyssey, che occupano rispettivamente la seconda e la terza piazza.

Il titolo Battle Royale di Bluehole è stato uno dei fenomeni dell'anno: dopo essere approdato su Steam in Early Access (dal quale uscirà il 20 dicembre) è stato lanciato anche su Xbox One nel programma Game Preview. Super Mario Odyssey, invece, si è rivelato l'ennesimo titolo imprescindibile per tutti i giocatori in possesso di una Nintendo Switch. Chiudono la top 5 NieR Automata e Resident Evil 7.

A seguire la top 50 al completo:

  1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  2. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  3. Super Mario Odyssey
  4. NieR: Automata
  5. Resident Evil 7
  6. Persona 5
  7. Prey
  8. Horizon: Zero Dawn
  9. Everything
  10. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  11. Butterfly Soup
  12. Destiny 2
  13. What Remains of Edith Finch
  14. Cuphead
  15. Assassin's Creed Origins
  16. West of Loathing
  17. XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
  18. Lone Echo
  19. Gravity Rush 2
  20. Fire Emblem Heroes
  21. The Evil Within 2
  22. Pyre
  23. Night in the Woods
  24. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
  25. Blackwood Crossing
  26. Emily is Away Too
  27. Little Nightmares
  28. DiRT 4
  29. Sonic Mania
  30. Metroid: Samus Returns
  31. Ys 8
  32. Rakuen
  33. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
  34. Another Lost Phone
  35. Gorogoa
  36. Getting Over IT
  37. Universal Paperclips
  38. Last Day of June
  39. Please Knock on My Door
  40. ARMS
  41. Hidden Folks
  42. Nioh
  43. Splatoon 2
  44. Yakuza 0
  45. The Sexy Brutale
  46. Observer
  47. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  48. Snipperclips
  49. Madden NFL 18
  50. Mortician's Tale
A stupire, è l'assenza dalla classifica di un titolo dall'indubbio spessore come Divinity: Original Sin 2. Voi invece cosa ne pensate? Siete d'accordo con le posizioni assegnate o avreste cambiato qualcosa? Intanto, vi ricordiamo che sul nostro portale sono aperte le votazioni per gli Everyeye Awards 2017.
