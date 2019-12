Prezzo di Xbox Series X: l'insider Daniel Ahmad ragiona sul costo della console next-gen

Struggling to see how PS5 / Series X can launch sub $400 given preliminary BOM for known specs. The CPU/GPU, GDDR6 Memory and NVMe SSD alone would be well above 50% of both the build price and a $400 retail price. It's either take a heavy loss, or price appropriately above $400

Right now I’m expecting the bill of materials + manufacturing cost for a Series X console to come in around the $460 to $520 mark. (This isn’t the retail price).



Of course this is a very early estimate and could be wildly off. I’ll update this once more info is confirmed.