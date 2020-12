Prince of Persia, non solo remake: il leaker di Sabbie del Tempo anticipa un reboot!

Indian YouTuber who leaked the Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake months in advance says a reboot is also in the works.



"Ubisoft is working on a completely new PoP game that won't be a remake..it'll probably come out in 2023 or 2024."https://t.co/BjAaEf6ryV pic.twitter.com/eRLFrQw5H8