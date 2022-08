Project 007 e Project Dragon usciranno dopo marzo 2025? Le ultime da IO Interactive

IO Interactive has published its Annual Report 2021/22 (year ending 31st March 2022).



Revenue came in at DKK 538m (~$72.4m), +7% YoY, more than 2x management expectations. Mostly thanks to a Xbox Game Pass deal.



Looking into mobile dev.



Project 007 scheduled after March 2025? pic.twitter.com/JlnZ5J4kyJ