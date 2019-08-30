Project Resistance potrebbe essere legato ad un remake di Resident Evil 3?

In pochissimo tempo, l'annuncio di Project Resistance da parte di Capcom ha catalizzato l'attenzione dell'intera Community di giocatori legati al brand di Resident Evil.

Per ora, la software house non ha fornito indizi su ciò che si cela dietro dietro questo progetto, ma non sono certamente mancate le ipotesi in merito. In particolare, la diffusione in rete di alcune presunte immagini di gioco ha portato diversi osservatori ad ipotizzare un ritorno di Resident Evil Outbreak, con un eventuale terzo episodio.

Di diverso avviso sembra invece essere l'utente Twitter "AestheticGamer", il quale, riporta il portale GameRant, ha in passato offerto corrette anticipazioni legate all'universo di Resident Evil. Come potete verificare in calce a questa news, il giocatore ha dedicato diversi cinguettii all'argomento, proponendo una visione differente. Pur sottolineando di non aver avuto notizia di Project Resistance prima del suo annuncio ufficiale, l'utente afferma di aver ricevuto un'interessante informazione circa un anno fa. Quest'ultima riferiva di come Resident Evil 3 Remake fosse effettivamente in sviluppo ed includesse al suo interno una modalità multiplayer 4v1. Project Resistance potrebbe dunque indicare proprio quest'ultima, ma, prosegue AestethicGamer, l'utente non esclude che possa anche trattarsi di un gioco stand-alone scorporato dal nuovo remake.



Ipotesi sicuramente interessanti: fortunatamente, per sapere cosa si cela effettivamente dietro al nome di Project Resistance non sarà necessario attendere molto. L'appuntamento con il reveal è infatti fissato per lunedì 9 settembre!