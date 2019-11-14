Project xCloud avrà più giochi di Stadia al lancio, anche EA supporta il progetto
Sembra proprio che Project xCloud, servizio di gaming in streaming Microsoft, abbia tutte le carte in regola per avere successo al lancio previsto per il prossimo anno. Tra le novità annunciate questa sera all'Inside Xbox troviamo anche un ricco catalogo che vede tra i protagonisti anche titoli targati Electronic Arts.
Grazie al contributo di numerosissimi publisher, al lancio di Project xCloud il servizio disporrà già di un catalogo formato da ben 50 giochi, ben più nutrito di quello in arrivo su Google Stadia tra qualche giorno.
Ecco di seguito l'elenco completo dei giochi disponibili al lancio di Project xCloud:
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (505 Games)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (505 Games)
- theHunter: Call of the Wild (Avalanche Studios)
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Bandai Namco)
- Rad (Bandai Namco)
- Soulcalibur VI (Bandai Namco)
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (Bandai Namco)
- Tekken 7 (Bandai Namco)
- WRC 7 (Bigben Interactive)
- Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
- F1 2019 (Codemasters)
- For the King (Curve Digital)
- Absolver (Devolver Digital)
- Madden NFL 20 (Electronic Arts)
- Vermintide 2 (Fatshark Games)
- Vampyr (Focus Home Interactive)
- Conan Exiles (Funcom)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden (Funcom)
- Hitman (IO Interactive)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered (Klei Entertainment)
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition (Koch Media)
- TERA (KRAFTON)
- World War Z (Mad Dog Games LLC)
- Black Desert Online (Pearl Abyss)
- Sniper Elite 4 (Rebellion)
- Puyo Puyo Champions (SEGA)
- Just Cause 4 (Square Enix)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Square Enix)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima (Square Enix)
- ARK: Survival Evolved (Studio Wildcard)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (Take-Two Interactive)
- WWE 2K20 (Take-Two Interactive)
- Overcooked! (Team17)
- Yoku’s Island Express (Team17)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar (THQ Nordic)
- Darksiders 3 (THQ Nordic)
- Hello Neighbor (tinyBuild)
- Subnautica (Unknown Worlds)
- World of Tanks: Mercenaries (Wargaming)
- World of Warships: Legends (Wargaming)
- Crackdown 3 (Xbox Game Studios)
- Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Studios)
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition (Xbox Game Studios)
- Gears 5 (Xbox Game Studios, già disponibile su Project xCloud)
- Halo 5: Guardians (Xbox Game Studios, già disponibile su Project xCloud)
- Halo Wars 2 (Xbox Game Studios)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Xbox Game Studios)
- Killer Instinct (Xbox Game Studios, già disponibile su Project xCloud)
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition (Xbox Game Studios)
- ReCore: Definitive Edition (Xbox Game Studios)
- Sea of Thieves (Xbox Game Studios, già disponibile su Project xCloud)
- State of Decay 2 (Xbox Game Studios)
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut (Xbox Game Studios)
Vi ricordiamo che la beta del servizio è appena arrivata in nuovi paesi e le registrazioni sono state riaperte per accogliere altri utenti. Sapevate che Project xCloud sarà gratuito per gli abbonati a Xbox Game Pass e supporterà il Dualshock 4?
