PS Store accoglie tanti nuovi sconti: al via la promozione Extended Play su PS4 e PS5
In attesa della partenza ufficiale della nuova formula di PlayStation Plus, arriva sullo store di casa Sony una nuova ondata di sconti, grazie all'iniziativa Extended Play.
Con la nuova campagna di sconti, gli utenti PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5 possono approfittare di interessanti sconti dedicati a Deluxe e Ultimate Edition, oltre che a Season Pass e DLC. Tra i titoli inclusi, possiamo citare Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, NBA 2K22, Far Cry 6 e Deathloop. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo dei giochi in sconto su PlayStation Store:
- 100,000 Red Orbs
- 5-Coin Set & Madhouse Mode Unlock
- 8-Bit Armies – Deluxe Edition
- 8-Bit Hordes – Deluxe Edition
- 8-Bit Invaders! – Deluxe Edition
- 8-Bit RTS Series – Complete Collection
- A Fisherman’s Tale – Deluxe Edition
- A Fisherman’s Tale – Deluxe Upgrade
- Aces of the Luftwaffe: Squadron – Extended Edition
- Aces of the Luftwaffe: Squadron – Nebelgeschwader
- Adam’s Venture: Origins – Deluxe Edition
- AereA – Deluxe Edition
- After the Fall Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Season Pass
- Agents of Mayhem – Legal Action Pending DLC: Day One Edition
- Agents of Mayhem – Legal Action Pending: Retail Edition
- Agents of Mayhem – Bombshells Skins Pack
- Agents of Mayhem – Carnage a Trois Skins Pack
- Agents of Mayhem – Firing Squad Skins Pack
- Agents of Mayhem – Johnny Gat Agent Pack
- Agents of Mayhem – Lazarus Agent Pack
- Agents of Mayhem – Legal Action Pending DLC: Digital Edition
- Agents of Mayhem – Safeword Agent Pack
- Alcatraz
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition (Focus)
- All in One Family Games
- Alt Hero Colors
- Alt Heroine Colors
- ANNO: Mutationem Collector’s Edition
- Aragami – Nightfall
- Arizona Sunshine® – Deluxe Edition
- Arizona Sunshine® – Deluxe Upgrade
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Legacy of the First Blade
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse of the Pharaohs
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5
- Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla – Season Pass
- Assetto Corsa – Ultimate Edition
- Asterius & Asterius Picaro Set
- Attack Coin & Madhouse Mode Unlock
- AVICII Invector: Encore Edition
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Banned Footage Vol.1
- Banned Footage Vol.2
- Battle Autobot Skin Pack
- Battle Brothers – Complete Edition
- Battle Brothers – DLC Bundle Pack
- Battlefield Hardline – Deluxe Edition
- Beholder – Complete Edition
- Ben 10 Bundle
- Blair Witch Deluxe Edition
- Blair Witch VR Deluxe Edition
- Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition
- Bomber Crew: Deluxe Edition
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Brawlout: Deluxe Edition
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle
- Bundle of 15 Lunchboxes
- Bundle of 15 Pet Carriers
- Bundle of 40 Lunchboxes
- Bundle of 40 Pet Carriers
- Bundle of 5 Lunchboxes
- Bundle of 5 Mr. Handys
- Bundle of 5 Pet Carriers
- Bus Simulator 21 – Angel Shores Insider Skin Pack
- Bus Simulator 21 – Extended Edition
- Bus Simulator 21 – IVECO BUS Bus Pack
- Bus Simulator 21 – MAN Bus Pack
- Bus Simulator 21 – Protect Nature Interior Pack
- Bus Simulator 21 – USA Skin Pack
- Call of Duty Ghosts & Season Pass Bundle
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition (Day Zero)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – Deluxe Edition
- Case of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Catherine Costume & BGM Special Set
- Christmas Pack EU
- Christmas Pack PS5 New
- Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition
- Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2
- Cities: Skylines – Season Pass
- Cities: Skylines – Season Pass 2
- Cities: Skylines – Ultimate Content Bundle
- Classic Costume Pack
- Cooler of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Crate of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- CUBE Game – Arcade Add-on
- Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition
- Darksiders III – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Darksiders III – Season Pass
- Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death
- DARQ Complete Edition
- Days Gone – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dead by Daylight: EP1
- Dead by Daylight: EP2
- Dead Cells: DLC Bundle
- Dead Cells: Road to the Sea Bundle
- Deathloop Deluxe Content Pack
- DEATHLOOP Deluxe Edition – Launch
- Deep Rock Galactic – Deluxe Edition
- Deep Rock Galactic – Ultimate Edition
- Deep Rock Galactic – Ultimate Upgrade
- Defense Coin & Madhouse Mode Unlock
- Defunct – Deluxe Edition
- Deiland Special Pack
- Deliver Us The Moon: Digital Deluxe
- Deluxe Edition Upgrade (PS4)
- Deluxe Edition Upgrade (PS5)
- Desperados III – Season Pass
- Desperados III: Digital Deluxe
- Devil May Cry 5 – Deluxe Upgrade
- Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
- Devil’s Workshop Pack
- DIRT 5 – Year One Upgrade
- DIRT 5 Year One Edition PS4 & PS5
- DiRT Rally 2.0: Game of the Year Edition
- Disciples: Liberation Digital Deluxe Edition
- DLC – Terminator: Resistance – Annihilation Line
- DLCPreOrder2
- DMC5 -Super Vergil Unlock
- DMC5 -Vergil Battle Track 4-Pack
- DMC5 -Vergil EX Provocation
- DMC5SE – 1 Blue Orb
- DMC5SE – 100,000 Red Orbs
- DMC5SE – 3 Blue Orbs
- DMC5SE – 5 Blue Orbs
- DMC5SE – Complete In-game Unlock Bundle
- DMC5SE – Super Character 4-Pack
- DMC5SE – Taunt Quartet
- DMC5SE – V & Vergil Alt Colors
- Dollhouse – Deluxe Edition
- Don’t Starve Mega Pack 2020
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition – PS4 & PS5
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Jaws of Hakkon
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Spoils of The Avvar
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Spoils of The Qunari
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – The Descent
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Trespasser
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Android 17
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Bardock
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Cooler
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Gogeta (SS4)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku (Ultra Instinct)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Janemba
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Kefla
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Master Roshi
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ – Super Baby 2
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Vegeta
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Videl
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Zamasu (Fused)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Deluxe Edition
- Elea – Deluxe Edition
- Empire of Sin – Deluxe Pack
- Empire of Sin – Premium Edition
- End of Zoe
- Endeavor Pass Season 1
- Endeavor Pass Season 2
- Endeavor Veteran Pack
- Energon Autobot Skin Pack
- Evil Genius 2: Season Pass
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination Oceans DLC Pack
- Extra Content Shop All Access Voucher PS4 & PS5 (PS4)
- Extra Content Shop All Access Voucher PS4 & PS5 (PS5)
- Faeria: All Avatars
- Faeria: All Cardbacks
- Faeria: All Orbs
- Faeria: All Wells
- Faeria: Chronicles of Gagana
- Faeria: Elements
- Faeria: Fall of Everlife
- Faeria: Premium Edition
- Faeria: Resurgence
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 4 – Season Pass
- Far Cry 5 – Dead Living Zombies
- Far Cry 5 – Gold Edition
- Far Cry 5 – Hours of Darkness
- Far Cry 5 – Lost On Mars
- Far Cry 5 – Season Pass
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn – Deluxe Edition
- Firewall Zero Hour: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Deluxe Edition
- For Honor: Complete Edition
- Fracked Deluxe Edition
- Frostpunk: Complete Collection
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Deluxe Edition
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack
- Garden Bundle
- Gear.Club Unlimited 2 Ultimate Edition
- Generation Zero® – Resistance Bundle
- Godfall Challenger Edition PS4
- Godfall Challenger Edition PS5
- Godfall Challenger Upgrade PS4
- Godfall Challenger Upgrade PS5
- Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition
- Gold Autobot Skin Pack
- Graveyard Keeper Ultimate Collector’s Edition
- GreedFall – Gold Ed.
- GreedFall – The De Vespe Conspiracy
- GRID Legends – Deluxe Edition
- GRIP – Digital Deluxe
- Guacamelee! 2 Complete
- Guilty Gear -Strive- Ultimate Edition
- HardCurrency_XXL_v2
- Hardened Marine Pack (Focus)
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope – Special Edition Deluxe Bundle
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone – 1st Encore Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone – 2nd Encore Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone – 3rd Encore Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone – Colorful Tone
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone – Future Sound
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone – Snow Miku Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone – Unlock Key
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Extra Encore Pack
- Haute Couture Runway Show EU
- Haute Couture Runway Show PS5 New
- Helldivers: Super-Earth Ultimate Edition
- Hello Neighbor Bundle
- Hitman 2 – Expansion Pass
- HITMAN 3 – Seven Deadly Sins Act 4: Lust
- HITMAN 3 – Seven Deadly Sins Act 5: Gluttony
- HITMAN 3 – Seven Deadly Sins Act 6: Envy
- HITMAN 3: Seven Deadly Sins Act 1: Greed
- HITMAN 3: Seven Deadly Sins Act 2: Pride
- HITMAN 3: Seven Deadly Sins Act 3: Sloth
- HITMAN 3: Seven Deadly Sins Act 7: Wrath
- HITMAN 3: Seven Deadly Sins Collection
- HOT WHEELS™ – Batman Expansion
- HOT WHEELS™ Pass Vol. 1
- House Flipper – Garden
- Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition
- Hunting Simulator 2 Bear Hunter Pack
- Hunting Simulator 2: A Ranger’s Life
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING – GOLD EDITION PS4 & PS5
- Immortals Fenyx Rising: A new god
- Immortals Fenyx Rising: Myths of the Eastern Realm
- Immortals Fenyx Rising: The lost gods
- In-game Unlock Bundle
- Infliction: Extended Cut
- Infliction: Extended Cut PS5
- Instinct Coin & Madhouse Mode Unlock
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Year 1 Pass
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Year 2 Pass (SP setup)
- Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Edition
- Just Cause 4: Complete Edition
- Kaze and The Wild Masks – Deluxe Edition
- Keep Warm Pack
- Keep Warm Pack PS5
- Kerbal Space Program – History and Parts Pack
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete
- Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Expansion
- King’s Bounty II Lord’s Edition
- Kingdom Treasury Collection
- Kingdom Two Crowns: Jarl Edition
- Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands Edition
- KOF XIV: DLC Additional Characters 4-in-1 Pack
- KOF XIV: DLC Additional Characters 4-in-1 Pack 2
- Let’s Sing 2020: Platinum Edition
- Let’s Sing 2021 Platinum Edition
- Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 3
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 4
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 5
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- LIMBO & INSIDE Bundle
- Lost Judgment Season Pass Bundle
- Lunar New Year
- Lunar New Year Pack PS5
- Manifold Garden Deluxe Edition
- Martha Is Dead Digital Deluxe
- Martha Is Dead Ultimate Edition
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
- Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Heroic Starter Pack – PS4
- Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Heroic Starter Pack – PS5
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition
- Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition
- Monopoly Madness
- Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition
- Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition PS4 & PS5
- Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe
- Monster Hunter: World: – Iceborne Digital Deluxe
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5
- Mortal Shell: The Virtuous Cycle
- Moto Racer 4 – Deluxe Edition
- Motorbike Racing Bundle
- Mr. Raccoon Weapon Charm PS4 & PS5 (PS4)
- Mr. Raccoon Weapon Charm PS4 & PS5 (PS5)
- Mutant Football League – Brawltimore Razors
- Mutant Football League – Demonic Legion Pack
- Mutant Football League – Dynasty Edition DLC Pack
- Mutant Football League – LA Power Pack
- Mutant Football League – Purple Oil Holiday Pack
- Mutant Football League – Sin Fransicko Forty Nightmares
- Mutant Football League – Werewolf Rampage Pack
- MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Special Edition
- My Universe – Cooking Star Restaurant
- My Universe – Fashion Boutique
- My Universe – Interior Designer
- My Universe – My Baby
- My Universe – Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs
- My Universe – Puppies & Kittens
- My Universe – School Teacher
- NASCAR Heat 5 – Ultimate Edition
- NASCAR Heat 5 – Ultimate Pass
- NBA 2K22 (BENELUX) Cross-Gen Digital Bundle
- NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle
- NBA 2K22 NG (BENELUX) Cross-Gen Digital Bundle
- NBA 2K22 NG Cross-Gen Digital Bundle
- Need for Speed – Ultimate Bundle
- Nemesis Prime & Goldfire Bumblebee Skin Pack
- Neon Abyss
- Neon Abyss – Alter Ego
- Neon Abyss – The Lovable Rogues Pack
- Neon Autobot Skin Pack
- Never Alone Arctic Collection
- Never Alone: Foxtales
- New Years Eve Pack EU
- New Years Eve Pack PS5 New
- NewPremiumPack_2_v1
- NHL™ 22 Deluxe Edition Bundle (PS4)
- NHL™ 22 Deluxe Edition Bundle (PS5)
- Nioh 2 Season Pass
- Nioh Season Pass
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – Deluxe Edition
- Outbreak Co-Op Anthology
- Outbreak Complete Collection
- Outbreak: Contagious Memories Definitive Collection
- Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2
- Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition
- Paw Patrol Bundle
- Persona 5 Royal – Battle Bundle
- Persona 5 Royal – DLC Pack
- Persona 5 Royal – Kasumi Costume Pack
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight – Costume and BGM Special Set
- Persona 5: Ultimate Edition
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
- Pinball FX2 VR – Universal Classics Pinball
- Pinball FX2 VR: The Walking Dead
- Pinball FX3 – Aliens vs. Pinball
- Plague of Frogs Pack
- Planet Coaster: Adventure Pack
- Planet Coaster: Classic Rides Collection
- Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Planet Coaster: Deluxe Rides Collection
- Planet Coaster: Ghostbusters™
- Planet Coaster: Magnificent Rides Collection
- Planet Coaster: Premium Edition
- Planet Coaster: Spooky & Adventure Bundle
- Planet Coaster: Spooky Pack
- Planet Coaster: Studios Pack
- Planet Coaster: Vintage & World’s Fair Bundle
- Planet Coaster: Vintage Pack
- Planet Coaster: World’s Fair Pack
- Platformer Game Pack
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Collector’s Edition
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Collector’s to Super Edition Upgrade Kit
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season Four Pass
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season One Pass
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Season Two Pass
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Standard to Super Edition Upgrade Kit
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Street Fighter Pack
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Super Edition
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Season Three Pass
- Predator DLC Bundle
- Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire Green + Blue Bundle
- Prison Architect – Total Lockdown Edition
- PS4_追加コンテンツ+アートブックミニサントラ
- Pure Chess – Complete Bundle
- R6E Deluxe + R6S Deluxe Bundle
- Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition
- Race with Ryan: Adventure Track Pack
- Race with Ryan: Surprise Track Pack
- Racing Game Pack
- Raid Mode: Assault Rifle NSR47 & Parts
- Raid Mode: Chicago Typewriter & Parts
- Raid Mode: Life Crystals X 12
- Raid Mode: Life Crystals X 25
- Raid Mode: Life Crystals X 5
- Raid Mode: Python & Parts
- Raid Mode: Samurai Edge & Parts
- Raid Mode: Shotgun TAP194 & Parts
- Raid Mode: Sniper Rifle SVD & Parts
- Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition
- Real Farm – Deluxe Edition
- Real Farm – Gold Edition
- Real Farm – Premium Edition
- Rebecca – Shadow of Fear T-shirt
- Refrigerator of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Reload Coin & Madhouse Mode Unlock
- Resident Evil 0 – Complete Costume Pack
- Resident Evil 0 – Costume Pack 1
- Resident Evil 0 – Costume Pack 2
- Resident Evil 0 – Costume Pack 3
- Resident Evil 0 – Costume Pack 4
- Resident Evil 2 – All In-game Rewards Unlock
- Resident Evil 2 – Claire Costume: ‘Elza Walker’
- Resident Evil 2 – Claire Costume: ‘Military’
- Resident Evil 2 – Claire Costume: ‘Noir’
- Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon ‘Samurai Edge – Albert Model’
- Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon ‘Samurai Edge – Chris Model’
- Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Weapon ‘Samurai Edge – Jill Model’
- Resident Evil 2 – Leon Costume: ‘Arklay Sheriff’
- Resident Evil 2 – Leon Costume: ‘Noir’
- Resident Evil 2 – Original Ver. Soundtrack Swap
- Resident Evil Resistance – RP Booster 10-Pack
- Resident Evil Resistance – RP Booster 3-Pack
- Resident Evil Resistance – RP Booster 50-Pack
- Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Episode Four: Metamorphosis
- Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Episode Three: Judgment
- Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Episode Two: Contemplation
- Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Extra Episode: Little Miss
- Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Extra Episode: The Struggle
- Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Season Pass
- Reus – Deluxe Edition
- Réussir : Code de la Route – Nouvelle Édition (French Highway Code)
- Ride 3 – Gold Edition
- Riders Republic – Gold Edition
- Riders Republic – Standard Edition
- Riders Republic – Year 1 Pass
- RiMS Racing – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story™ – Deluxe Edition
- Season Pass
- Serious Sam Collection
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Shiny – A Robotic Adventure: Deluxe Edition
- Skyrim Anniversary Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 – Season Pass Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
- SnowRunner – Premium Edition [NEW BUNDLE]
- SnowRunner – Season Pass
- SnowRunner – Year 2 Pass
- Sonic Mania – Encore DLC
- South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured but Whole
- SpeedRunners Deluxe Bundle
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass Four
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass One
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass Three
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass Two
- Strange Brigade – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Strange Brigade – Season Pass
- Summer In Mara – Special Edition
- Summer in Mara + Deiland
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition
- Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition
- Super Character 3-Pack
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition
- Supporter Pack EU
- Supporter Pack PS5 New
- Survival Resources Pack PS4 & PS5 (PS4)
- Survival Resources Pack PS4 & PS5 (PS5)
- Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Pack
- Surviving Mars – Green Planet
- Surviving Mars – Green Planet Plus
- Surviving Mars – In-Dome Buildings Pack
- Surviving Mars – Season Pass
- Surviving Mars – Space Race
- Surviving Mars – Space Race Plus
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – Deluxe Edition
- Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Tamarin®: Deluxe Edition
- Tekken 7 – DLC 1: Ultimate Tekken Bowl & Additional Costumes
- Tekken 7 – DLC 10: Zafina
- Tekken 7 – DLC 11: Ganryu
- Tekken 7 – DLC 12: Leroy Smith
- Tekken 7 – DLC 14: Fahkumram
- Tekken 7 – DLC 15: Cave of Enlightenment
- Tekken 7 – DLC 2: Geese Howard Pack
- TEKKEN 7 – DLC19: Island Paradise
- Tekken 7 – Eliza Character
- Tekken 7 – Originals Edition
- Tekken 7 – Season Pass
- Tekken 7 – Season Pass 2
- Tekken 7 – Season Pass 3
- Tekken 7 – Season Pass 4
- Tennis World Tour 2 – Champions Pack
- Tennis World Tour 2 Annual Pass
- Tennis World Tour 2 Official Tournaments and Stadia Pack
- The Assignment
- THE COMPLETE SUPERHOT BUNDLE
- The Consequence
- The Crew 2 – Season Pass
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition (New)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Triple Pack
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- The Escapists + The Escapists 2
- The Escapists 2 – Big Top Breakout
- The Escapists 2 – Dungeons and Duct Tape
- The Escapists 2 – The Glorious Regime
- The Escapists 2 – Wicked Ward
- The Escapists DLC Bundle
- The Executioner
- The Exorcist: Legion VR – Complete Series
- The Exorcist: Legion VR – Season Pass
- The Falconeer: Warrior Edition
- The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition
- The Heavy Rain & Beyond: Two Souls Collection
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV ULTIMATE EDITION
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV DX
- The Medium Deluxe Edition
- The Sims 4 – Backyard Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Bowling Night Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Cats & Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle
- The Sims 4 – City Living
- The Sims 4 – Cool Kitchen Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Deluxe Party Edition
- The Sims 4 – Dine Out
- The Sims 4 – Discover University
- The Sims 4 – EP11
- The Sims 4 – Fitness Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Get Famous
- The Sims 4 – Get to Work
- The Sims 4 – Get Together
- The Sims 4 – Island Living
- The Sims 4 – Jungle Adventure
- The Sims 4 – Kids Room Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Laundry Day Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Luxury Party Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Moschino Stuff Pack
- The Sims 4 – Movie Hangout Stuff
- The Sims 4 – My First Pet Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Outdoor Retreat
- The Sims 4 – Parenthood
- The Sims 4 – Perfect Patio Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Realm of Magic
- The Sims 4 – Romantic Garden Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Seasons
- The Sims 4 – Spa Day
- The Sims 4 – Spooky Stuff
- The Sims 4 – StrangeVille
- The Sims 4 – Tiny Living Stuff Pack
- The Sims 4 – Toddler Stuff
- The Sims 4 – Vampires
- The Sims 4 – Vintage Glamour Stuff
- The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle
- The Sims™ 4 – GP10
- The Sims™ 4 Eco Lifestyle
- The Sims™ 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack
- The Sims™ 4 Paranormal Stuff Pack
- The Sims™ 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack
- The Sims™ 4 Star Wars™: Journey to Batuu Game Pack
- The Surge 2 – Premium Edition
- The Surge: Augmented Edition
- The Walking Dead Onslaught: Digital Deluxe
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Season Pass
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Tourist Edition Upgrade
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Tourist Edition
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Season Pass
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Duck and Cover Pack
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – High-Tech Hunting Pack
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Saseka Safari Trophy Lodge
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Smoking Barrels Weapon Pack
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Treestand & Tripod Pack
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Trophy Lodge Spring Creek Manor
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Weapon Pack 1
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Weapon Pack 2
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Weapon Pack 3
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Wild Goose Chase Gear
- theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – 2021 Edition
- theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – 2022 Edition
- theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – Modern Rifle Pack
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Year 1 Pass
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Deluxe Edition 2021
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Ultimate Edition 2021
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Season Pass
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Deluxe Bundle
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Express Package
- TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS – Complete Edition
- TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS – SHATTERED SPACEBRIDGE
- Trauma Pack PS4 & PS5 (PS4)
- Trauma Pack PS4 & PS5 (PS5)
- Tropico 5 – Complete Collection Upgrade Pack
- Tropico 6 – Caribbean Skies
- Tropico 6 – Festival
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition
- Truck Driver + Hidden Places & Damage System DLC Bundle
- Truck Driver: Deluxe Edition
- Truck of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition
- Umbrella Corps – Fashion Victim Pack
- Umbrella Corps – Upgrade Pack
- Universal Coin & Madhouse Mode Unlock
- UNO – Just Dance Theme DLC
- UNO – Rayman Theme DLC
- UNO® 50th Anniversary DLC
- UNO® FC6 DLC
- UNO® Fenyx’s Quest
- Valkyria Chronicles 4: Complete Edition
- Victor Vran: Overkill Edition
- Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Main Game ＆ DLC Yakuza Pack
- Void Bastards: DeLUXe Bundle
- Vruumba Pack #1 EU
- Vruumba Pack #1 PS5 New
- Warframe®: Renown Mega Bundle 2021
- Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Watch Dogs®: Legion – Season Pass
- We Happy Few – Digital Deluxe Edition
- We Happy Few – Season Pass
- Wedding Pack EU
- Wedding Pack PS5 New
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Pack
- West of Dead Path of the Crow Edition
- Winter Pack EU
- Winter Pack PS5 New
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection
- Working Heroes Pack
- Working Heroes Pack PS5
- Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D
- Worms Rumble – Action All-Stars Pack
- Worms Rumble – Armageddon Weapon Skin Pack
- Worms Rumble – Bank Heist Double Pack
- Worms Rumble – Captain & Shark Double Pack
- Worms Rumble – Cats & Dogs Double Pack
- Worms Rumble – Emote Pack
- Worms Rumble – Honor & Death Pack
- Worms Rumble – Legends Pack
- Worms Rumble – Spaceworm and Alien Double Pack
- Worms Rumble PS4 & PS5
- Wreckfest – Complete Edition
- Wreckfest – Season Pass 2
- Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last. – Season Pass
- Wuppo – Deluxe Edition
- Wuppo – Super Deluxe Edition
- WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition
- WWE 2K22 Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition
- XCOM 2 Collection
- XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack
- XCOM 2: Resistance Warrior Pack
Le promozioni proposte con Extended Play sono attive da oggi - mercoledì 11 maggio - e resteranno attive sino al prossimo 25 maggio 2022. Ricordiamo inoltre che restano poche ore per approfittare dei giochi a meno di 20 euro su PS Store.
