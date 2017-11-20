PS Store: arrivano Monster of the Deep VR e Planet of the Apes Lost Frontier

Novità PlayStation 4
Oltre ai titoli citati poco sopra segnaliamo anche l'arrivo dell'edizione retail di Axiom Verge, di Battle of the Bulgee e REC Room pr PlayStation VR.
- Axiom Verge (21 Novembre - 29,99 euro)
- Battle of the Bulge (22 Novembre - 14,99 euro)
- Planet of the Apes: Lost Frontier (22 Novembre - 39,99 euro)
PlayStation Vita
- Axiom Verge (21 Novembre - 29,99 euro)
PlayStation VR
- Monster of the Deep Final Fantasy XV (21 Novembre - 29,99 euro)
- REC Room (22 Novembre - 19,99 euro)
Ricordiamo che è attualmente attiva sul PlayStation Store la promozione giochi a meno di 10 euro, inoltre questa settimana Sony dovrebbe svelare i giochi PlayStation Plus di dicembre.
