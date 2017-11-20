Everyeye.it

PS Store: arrivano Monster of the Deep VR e Planet of the Apes Lost Frontier

Come ogni lunedì, torna l'appuntamento con le novità del PlayStation Store: questa settimana la lista uscite è particolarmente ridotta a causa delle festività per il Giorno del Ringraziamento, pochissimi i lanci di rilievo, tra cui Monster of the Deep e Planet of the Apes Lost Frontier. Di seguito, l'elenco dei nuovi giochi per PS4, PS VR e PS Vita.

Novità PlayStation 4
Oltre ai titoli citati poco sopra segnaliamo anche l'arrivo dell'edizione retail di Axiom Verge, di Battle of the Bulgee e REC Room pr PlayStation VR.

  • Axiom Verge (21 Novembre - 29,99 euro)
  • Battle of the Bulge (22 Novembre - 14,99 euro)
  • Planet of the Apes: Lost Frontier (22 Novembre - 39,99 euro)

PlayStation Vita

  • Axiom Verge (21 Novembre - 29,99 euro)

PlayStation VR

  • Monster of the Deep Final Fantasy XV (21 Novembre - 29,99 euro)
  • REC Room (22 Novembre - 19,99 euro)

Ricordiamo che è attualmente attiva sul PlayStation Store la promozione giochi a meno di 10 euro, inoltre questa settimana Sony dovrebbe svelare i giochi PlayStation Plus di dicembre.

