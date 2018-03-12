PS Store: Burnout Paradise Remastered e Devil May Cry HD tra le novità della settimana

Everyeye.it

Puntuale come sempre, Sony Interactive Entertainment ha pubblicato l'elenco dei nuovi giochi in arrivo sul PlayStation Store nel corso della settimana, tra cui spiccano Burnout Paradise Remastered e Devil May Cry HD Collection. Ecco a voi tutte le novità disponibili su PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR e PlayStation Vita a partire da domani 13 marzo.

Novità PlayStation 4

  • The 25th Ward: The Silver Case
  • Alchemist’s Castle (15 marzo)
  • Burnout Paradise Remastered (16 marzo)
  • The Council
  • Cruz Brothers
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection
  • Gal Gunvolt Burst
  • The Long Reach
  • Maria the Witch (15 marzo)
  • Pure Farming 2018
  • Q.U.B.E. 2
  • The Raven Remastered
  • Surviving Mars (15 marzo)
  • Tesla vs. Lovecraft
  • Zeus Quest Remastered (15 marzo)

Novità PlayStation Vita

  • Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms

Novità PlayStation VR

  • The American Dream (14 marzo)

Cosa ve ne pare delle novità? Acquisterete uno dei titoli sopracitati? Vi ricordiamo che sul PlayStation Store sono ancora attivi gli sconti sulle esclusive (lo saranno fino al 22 marzo), e che gli utenti con una sottoscrizione a PlayStation Plus attiva possono scaricare senza alcun costo aggiuntivo giochi come Bloodborne e Ratchet & Clank per PlayStation 4.

