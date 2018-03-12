PS Store: Burnout Paradise Remastered e Devil May Cry HD tra le novità della settimana

Puntuale come sempre,ha pubblicato l'elenco dei nuovi giochi in arrivo sulnel corso della settimana, tra cui spiccano. Ecco a voi tutte le novità disponibili su PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR e PlayStation Vita a partire da

Novità PlayStation 4

The 25th Ward: The Silver Case

Alchemist’s Castle (15 marzo)

Burnout Paradise Remastered (16 marzo)

The Council

Cruz Brothers

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Gal Gunvolt Burst

The Long Reach

Maria the Witch (15 marzo)

Pure Farming 2018

Q.U.B.E. 2

The Raven Remastered

Surviving Mars (15 marzo)

Tesla vs. Lovecraft

Zeus Quest Remastered (15 marzo)

Novità PlayStation Vita

Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms

Novità PlayStation VR

The American Dream (14 marzo)

Cosa ve ne pare delle novità? Acquisterete uno dei titoli sopracitati? Vi ricordiamo che sul PlayStation Store sono ancora attivi gli sconti sulle esclusive (lo saranno fino al 22 marzo), e che gli utenti con una sottoscrizione a PlayStation Plus attiva possono scaricare senza alcun costo aggiuntivo giochi come Bloodborne e Ratchet & Clank per PlayStation 4.