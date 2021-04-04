PS Store chiude su PS3, PSP e PS Vita: guida ai giochi destinati a 'sparire' per sempre
Con la chiusura di PlayStation Store su PS3, PS Vita e PSP saranno moltissime le produzioni che diverranno impossibili da acquistare nella loro versione per console Sony, se non tramite il ricorso al mercato retail dell'usato.
Tra gli oltre 2.000 giochi che spariranno dalla vendita su PS Store, sono però presenti anche titoli destinati a divenire oggetto di un vero e proprio "oblio digitale". La redazione di VGC ha infatti calcolato che saranno ben 139 le opere videoludiche che diverranno completamente irreperibili. L'assenza di edizioni fisiche, remake, remastered, versioni o porting per altri hardware causerà la scomparsa di queste produzioni. Una perdita non indifferente, che coinvolgerà produzioni tra loro molto differenti. Di seguito, vi riportiamo l'elenco redatto dalla redazione di VGC.
Giochi PlayStation 3
- Armageddon Riders
- Blast Factor
- Bomberman Ultra
- Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunter HD
- Catan
- Comet Crash
- Crash Commando
- Datura
- Eat Them!
- Echochrome II
- Funky Lab Rat
- Hamster Ball
- High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition
- High Velocity Bowling
- Infamous: Festival of Blood
- Kung-Fu Live
- The Last Guy
- Legasista
- Linger in Shadows
- Lumines Supernova
- Magic Orbz
- Magus
- Novastrike
- Pain
- PixelJunk 4am
- PixelJunk Racers
- Planet Minigolf
- Punisher: No Mercy
- Rain
- Savage Moon
- Spelunker HD
- Super Rub a Dub
- Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars
- Tales from Space: About a Blob
- Trash Panic
- Wakeboarding HD
Giochi PlayStation Vita
- Battle Rockets
- Bodycheck
- Boss!
- Breakquest Extra Evolution
- Chronovolt
- Coconut Dodge Revitalised
- Die!Die!Die!
- Earth Defense Force 2017 Portable
- Ecolibrium
- Floating Cloud God Saves the Pilgrims HD!
- Flying Hamster HD
- Frobisher Says!
- Furmins
- The HD Adventures of Rotating Octopus Character
- Indoor Sports World
- Jungle Rumble Freedom Happiness and Bananas
- Kilka Card Gods
- Knobswitch
- Lemmings Touch
- Let’s Fish! Hooked On
- Licky The Lucky Lizard Lives Again
- Magical Beat
- Malicious Rebirth
- Maliya
- Men’s Room Mayhem
- Monsterbag
- Murasaki Baby
- Nekoburo Cats Block
- Ninja Usagimaru: Two Tails of Adventure
- Open Me!
- Orgarhythm
- Pinball Heroes Complete
- PlayStation Vita Cliff Diving
- PlayStation Vita Fireworks
- PlayStation Vita Table Soccer
- PulzAR
- Puzzle by Nikoli V Slitherlink
- Puzzle by Nikoli V Sudoku
- Reel Fishing Masters Challenge
- Ring Run Circus
- Run Like Hell!
- Sketchcross
- Sokoban Next
- Squares
- Stardrone Extreme
- Stranded a Mars Adventure
- Sumioni: Demon Arts
- Super Stardust Delta
- Surge Deluxe
- Table Ice Hockey
- Table Mini Golf
- Table Top Racing
- Table Top Tanks
- The Hungry Horde
- TXK
- Vitamin Z
- Z-Run
- Bentley’s Hackpack
- Big Sky Infinity
- Deathmatch Village
- Doctor Who: The Eternity Clock
- Foosball 2012
- Germinator
- Gravity Crash
- Motorstorm RC
- Ms Germinator
- Murasaki Mist Akara’s Journey
- When Vikings Attack!
Giochi PlayStation Portable
- 101-in-1 Megamix
- Ape Quest
- Armored Core: Last Raven Portable
- Armored Core: Silent Line Portable
- Armored Core 3 Portable
- Beats
- Black Rock Shooter – The Game
- Brandish: The Dark Revenant
- Carnage Heart EXA
- Cho Aniki Zero
- Cladun: This is an RPG!
- Creature Defense
- Crimson Room: Reverse
- Dissidia 012 Prologus: Final Fantasy
- Go! Puzzle
- Gravity Crash Portable
- Hot Shots Shorties Blue Pack
- Hot Shots Shorties Green Pack
- Hot Shots Shorties Red Pack
- Hot Shots Shorties Yellow Pack
- I am an Air Traffic Controller Airport Hero Tokyo
- Kurulin Fusion
- LocoRoco: Midnight Carnival
- NeoGeo Heroes: Ultimate Shooting
- No Heroes Allowed!
- Numblast
- Patchwork Heroes
- Piyotama
- Savage Moon: The Hera Campaign
- Super Stardust Portable
- Susume Tactics!
- Talkman Travel: Paris
- Talkman Travel: Rome
- Talkman Travel: Tokyo
- Thexder Neo
In chiusura, ricordiamo che la chiusura del PlayStation Store su PS3, PS Vita e PSP è attesa per l'estate 2021.
Altre guide per PlayStation Store
PlayStation Store
Contenuti più Letti
- 6 commentiPlayStation Store sconti: 5 giochi da comprare con le offerte di Pasqua
- Batman X Fortnite Punto Zero: su Amazon il primo numero con la skin gratis di Harley Quinn
- 23 commentiSuper Mario 3D All-Stars fuori produzione: prezzi schizzati alle stelle
- Nintendo eShop Sconti: 5 giochi in offerta a metà prezzo da non perdere
- 6 commentiThymesia: un nuovo Soulslike ispirato a Bloodborne
- 44 commentiCyberpunk 2077: la patch 1.2 ha introdotto un bel po' di nuovi bug
- GTA Online vi offre 500 mila dollari: ecco come ottenerli
- 3 commentiFinal Fantasy XIV su PS5 finalmente mostrato da Square Enix
- 14 commentiXbox Game Pass: altri tre giochi abbandoneranno il catalogo ad aprile
- 26 commentiResident Evil Village si mostra su PS4 Pro: analisi del nuovo gameplay