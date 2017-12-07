PS Store europeo: Call of Duty WWII e Skyrim VR in vetta alle classifiche di novembre

La top 20 continua con Gran Turismo Sport, Assassin’s Creed: Origins, GTA V, ed EA Sports UFC 2. Star Wars Battlefront 2 deve invece accontentarsi dell’ottava posizione.
Di seguito potete consultare tutte le classifiche:
Playstation 4
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Need For Speed: Payback
- FIFA 18
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins
- GTAV
- EA Sports UFC 2
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- Uncharted: L'Eredità Perduta
- Deadpool
- Battlefield 4
- Tom Clancy Rainbow Six: Siege
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Rocket League
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Sims 4
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Borderlands: The Handsome Edition
- Wolfenstein: The New Colossus
- Need For Speed: Rivals
Playstation VR
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Batman: Arkham VR
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- I Expect You To Die
- Job Simulator
- Carnival Games
- Sports Bar
- Battlezone
- Superhot
- The Brookhaven Experiment
DLC
- Horizon Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds
- Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass
- Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass
- Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass
- Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass
- Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass
- Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
- Dead by Daylight – A Nightmare on Elm Street Chapter
PS Vita
- Gravity Rush
- God of War Collection
- WRC 4 FIA World Rally Championship
- Killzone Mercenary
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy
- WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship
- Shin Megami Tensei: Person
- Persona 4 Golden
- Minecraft
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
Classici PS One & PS2
- Crash Bandicoot
- Crash Bandicoot 3 Warped
- Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back
- CTR: Crash Team Racing
- Canis Canem Edit
- Spyro The Dragon Trilogy
- Disney Pixar Toy Story 2
- Metal Gear Solid
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Driver
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR è il titolo PS VR che è riuscito a piazzare più copie digitali nel mese di novembre, mentre il secondo e terzo posto vanno rispettivamente a Batman: Arkham VR e PlayStation VR Worlds. Fra i DLC, Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds occupa il gradino più alto del podio, seguito dal Premium Pass di Battlefield 1 e dal Season Pass di Call of Duty WWII.