Domani alle ore 02:30
The Game Awards 2017
Domani alle ore 02:30
Commentiamo in diretta lo show di Geoff Keighley!
PS Store europeo: Call of Duty WWII e Skyrim VR in vetta alle classifiche di novembre

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Sony ha da poco diffuso i dati di vendita del Playstation Store europeo relativi al mese di novembre. Al primo e al secondo posto troviamo due novità, ovvero Call of Duty WWII e Need For Speed Payback, seguiti da FIFA 18 che si aggiudica la medaglia di bronzo.

La top 20 continua con Gran Turismo Sport, Assassin’s Creed: Origins, GTA V, ed EA Sports UFC 2. Star Wars Battlefront 2 deve invece accontentarsi dell’ottava posizione.

Di seguito potete consultare tutte le classifiche:

Playstation 4

  1. Call of Duty: WWII
  2. Need For Speed: Payback
  3. FIFA 18
  4. Gran Turismo Sport
  5. Assassin’s Creed: Origins
  6. GTAV
  7. EA Sports UFC 2
  8. Star Wars Battlefront 2
  9. Uncharted: L'Eredità Perduta
  10. Deadpool
  11. Battlefield 4
  12. Tom Clancy Rainbow Six: Siege
  13. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  14. Rocket League
  15. Horizon Zero Dawn
  16. The Sims 4
  17. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  18. Borderlands: The Handsome Edition
  19. Wolfenstein: The New Colossus
  20. Need For Speed: Rivals

Playstation VR

  1. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  2. Batman: Arkham VR
  3. PlayStation VR Worlds
  4. I Expect You To Die
  5. Job Simulator
  6. Carnival Games
  7. Sports Bar
  8. Battlezone
  9. Superhot
  10. The Brookhaven Experiment

DLC

  1. Horizon Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds
  2. Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass
  3. Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass
  4. Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34
  5. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass
  6. Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass
  7. Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack
  8. Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass
  9. Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
  10. Dead by Daylight – A Nightmare on Elm Street Chapter

PS Vita

  1. Gravity Rush
  2. God of War Collection
  3. WRC 4 FIA World Rally Championship
  4. Killzone Mercenary
  5. Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy
  6. WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship
  7. Shin Megami Tensei: Person
  8. Persona 4 Golden
  9. Minecraft
  10. Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma

Classici PS One & PS2

  1. Crash Bandicoot
  2. Crash Bandicoot 3 Warped
  3. Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back
  4. CTR: Crash Team Racing
  5. Canis Canem Edit
  6. Spyro The Dragon Trilogy
  7. Disney Pixar Toy Story 2
  8. Metal Gear Solid
  9. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
  10. Driver

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR è il titolo PS VR che è riuscito a piazzare più copie digitali nel mese di novembre, mentre il secondo e terzo posto vanno rispettivamente a Batman: Arkham VR e PlayStation VR Worlds. Fra i DLC, Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds occupa il gradino più alto del podio, seguito dal Premium Pass di Battlefield 1 e dal Season Pass di Call of Duty WWII.

Call of Duty WWII

Call of Duty WWII
Aggiungi in Collezione
  • In Uscita su
  • Pc
  • PS4
  • Xbox One
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • Pc : 03/11/2017
  • PS4 : 03/11/2017
  • Xbox One : 03/11/2017
  • Genere: FPS - Sparatutto in Prima Persona
  • Sviluppatore: Sledgehammer Games
  • Publisher: Activision-Blizzard

