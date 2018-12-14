Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
PS Store europeo: Red Dead Redemption 2 è il gioco più scaricato di novembre

Sony ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi più venduti di novembre sul Playstation Store europeo: dopo aver ottenuto il primo posto nel mese di ottobre, Call of Duty Black Ops 4 scende in seconda posizione e cede la corona a Red Dead Redemption 2, il nuovo capolavoro di Rockstar.

Giochi più venduti di novembre sul PS Store europeo (fra parentesi la posizione del mese scorso)

Playstation 4

  1. Red Dead Redemption 2 (2)
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (1)
  3. FIFA 19 (3)
  4. Battlefield V (New)
  5. The Forest (New)
  6. Marvel’s Spider-Man (7)
  7. Fallout 76 (New)
  8. God of War (8)
  9. Spyro Reignited Trilogy (New)
  10. Grand Theft Auto V (6)
  11. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (4)
  12. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Re-entry)
  13. Need for Speed Payback (10)
  14. Rocket League (RE)
  15. Farming Simulator 19 (New)
  16. The Crew 2 (New)
  17. Shadow of the Tomb Raider (RE)
  18. EA Sports UFC 3 (11)
  19. Detroit: Become Human (15)
  20. Overwatch (RE)

Playstation VR

  1. Beat Saber (New)
  2. Astro Bot Rescue Mission (1)
  3. Farpoint (RE)
  4. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (RE)
  5. Superhot VR (RE)
  6. Firewall Zero Hour (8)
  7. Robinson: The Journey (RE)
  8. Batman: Arkham VR (3)
  9. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality (RE)
  10. Job Simulator (5)

DLC Playstation 4

  1. Fortnite Battle Royale – The Summit Striker Pack (New)
  2. Fortnite Battle Royale – Deep Freeze Bundle (New)
  3. Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack (2)
  4. Fortnite Battle Royale – The Ace Pack (1)
  5. Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City that Never Sleeps (3)
  6. ARK: Extinction (New)
  7. Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist (5)
  8. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass (6)
  9. Destiny 2: Forsaken (4)
  10. Destiny 2: Forsaken Annual Pass (RE)

Fra le new entry di novembre, Battlefield 5, The Forest, Fallout 76 e Spyro Reignited Trilogy riescono a guadagnarsi la Top 10, mentre Farming Simulator 19 deve accontentarsi del quindicesimo posto. EA Sports UFC 3, Detroit: Become Human e Overwatch chiudono la Top 20. Lato Playstation VR, Beat Saber conquista la vetta nel mese di debutto, superando l'acclamato Astro Bot Rescue Mission e Farpoint. Fortnite domina la classifica dei DLC, conquistando le prime quattro posizioni; subito dietro troviamo Marverl's Spider-Man La Città che non Dorme Mai. Che ne pensate degli ultimi dati di vendita?

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2
  • In Uscita su
  • PS4
  • Xbox One
  • PS4 Pro
  • Xbox One X
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • PS4 : 26/10/2018
  • Xbox One : 26/10/2018
  • PS4 Pro : 26/10/2018
  • Xbox One X : 26/10/2018
  • Genere: Azione
  • Sviluppatore: Rockstar Games
  • Publisher: Take-Two Interactive
  • Pegi: 18+

