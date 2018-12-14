PS Store europeo: Red Dead Redemption 2 è il gioco più scaricato di novembre

Sony ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi più venduti di novembre sul Playstation Store europeo: dopo aver ottenuto il primo posto nel mese di ottobre, Call of Duty Black Ops 4 scende in seconda posizione e cede la corona a Red Dead Redemption 2, il nuovo capolavoro di Rockstar.

Giochi più venduti di novembre sul PS Store europeo (fra parentesi la posizione del mese scorso)

Playstation 4

Red Dead Redemption 2 (2) Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (1) FIFA 19 (3) Battlefield V (New) The Forest (New) Marvel’s Spider-Man (7) Fallout 76 (New) God of War (8) Spyro Reignited Trilogy (New) Grand Theft Auto V (6) Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (4) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Re-entry) Need for Speed Payback (10) Rocket League (RE) Farming Simulator 19 (New) The Crew 2 (New) Shadow of the Tomb Raider (RE) EA Sports UFC 3 (11) Detroit: Become Human (15) Overwatch (RE)

Playstation VR

Beat Saber (New) Astro Bot Rescue Mission (1) Farpoint (RE) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (RE) Superhot VR (RE) Firewall Zero Hour (8) Robinson: The Journey (RE) Batman: Arkham VR (3) Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality (RE) Job Simulator (5)

DLC Playstation 4

Fortnite Battle Royale – The Summit Striker Pack (New) Fortnite Battle Royale – Deep Freeze Bundle (New) Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack (2) Fortnite Battle Royale – The Ace Pack (1) Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City that Never Sleeps (3) ARK: Extinction (New) Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist (5) Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass (6) Destiny 2: Forsaken (4) Destiny 2: Forsaken Annual Pass (RE)

Fra le new entry di novembre, Battlefield 5, The Forest, Fallout 76 e Spyro Reignited Trilogy riescono a guadagnarsi la Top 10, mentre Farming Simulator 19 deve accontentarsi del quindicesimo posto. EA Sports UFC 3, Detroit: Become Human e Overwatch chiudono la Top 20. Lato Playstation VR, Beat Saber conquista la vetta nel mese di debutto, superando l'acclamato Astro Bot Rescue Mission e Farpoint. Fortnite domina la classifica dei DLC, conquistando le prime quattro posizioni; subito dietro troviamo Marverl's Spider-Man La Città che non Dorme Mai. Che ne pensate degli ultimi dati di vendita?