PS Store europeo: Red Dead Redemption 2 è il gioco più scaricato di novembre

Sony ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi più venduti di novembre sul Playstation Store europeo: dopo aver ottenuto il primo posto nel mese di ottobre, Call of Duty Black Ops 4 scende in seconda posizione e cede la corona a Red Dead Redemption 2, il nuovo capolavoro di Rockstar.
Giochi più venduti di novembre sul PS Store europeo (fra parentesi la posizione del mese scorso)
Playstation 4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (2)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (1)
- FIFA 19 (3)
- Battlefield V (New)
- The Forest (New)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (7)
- Fallout 76 (New)
- God of War (8)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy (New)
- Grand Theft Auto V (6)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (4)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Re-entry)
- Need for Speed Payback (10)
- Rocket League (RE)
- Farming Simulator 19 (New)
- The Crew 2 (New)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (RE)
- EA Sports UFC 3 (11)
- Detroit: Become Human (15)
- Overwatch (RE)
Playstation VR
- Beat Saber (New)
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission (1)
- Farpoint (RE)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (RE)
- Superhot VR (RE)
- Firewall Zero Hour (8)
- Robinson: The Journey (RE)
- Batman: Arkham VR (3)
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality (RE)
- Job Simulator (5)
DLC Playstation 4
- Fortnite Battle Royale – The Summit Striker Pack (New)
- Fortnite Battle Royale – Deep Freeze Bundle (New)
- Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack (2)
- Fortnite Battle Royale – The Ace Pack (1)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City that Never Sleeps (3)
- ARK: Extinction (New)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist (5)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass (6)
- Destiny 2: Forsaken (4)
- Destiny 2: Forsaken Annual Pass (RE)
Fra le new entry di novembre, Battlefield 5, The Forest, Fallout 76 e Spyro Reignited Trilogy riescono a guadagnarsi la Top 10, mentre Farming Simulator 19 deve accontentarsi del quindicesimo posto. EA Sports UFC 3, Detroit: Become Human e Overwatch chiudono la Top 20. Lato Playstation VR, Beat Saber conquista la vetta nel mese di debutto, superando l'acclamato Astro Bot Rescue Mission e Farpoint. Fortnite domina la classifica dei DLC, conquistando le prime quattro posizioni; subito dietro troviamo Marverl's Spider-Man La Città che non Dorme Mai. Che ne pensate degli ultimi dati di vendita?