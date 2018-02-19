PS Store: Metal Gear Survive e Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet tra le novità della settimana

Novità PlayStation 4
Metal Gear Survive e Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet arriveranno sul PlayStation Store questa settimana, insieme ai seguenti titoli:
- Abo Khashem (23 febbraio)
- Armored Warfare
- Deadbolt
- Defender's Quest: Valley of the Forgotten DX Edition
- Little Adventure of the Prairie (22 febbraio)
- Metal Gear Survive (22 febbraio, 39,99 euro)
- Past Cure (23 febbraio)
- Premium Pool Arena
- Rad Rodgers (21 febbraio)
- The Station
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (23 febbraio)
- Symmetry
- Tiles
- Xenon Valkyrie
Novità PlayStation Vita
- Deadbolt
- Little Adventure of the Prairie
Novità PlayStation VR
- Apex Construct (20 febbraio, 29,99 euro)
- Konrad the Kitten (23 febbraio)
- Restless Spirit (23 febbraio)
- Run Dorothy Run
Ricordiamo inoltre che sul PlayStation Store sono disponibili una serie di sconti interessanti sui giochi Electronic Arts e su una nutrita selezione di titoli sotto i 5 euro, senza dimenticare le promozioni del weekend tuttora valide per tutti gli utenti PlayStation 4.
