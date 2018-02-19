Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. PlayStation Store
  3. Notizie
  4. PS Store: Metal Gear Survive e Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet tra le novità della settimana

PS Store: Metal Gear Survive e Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet tra le novità della settimana

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Diverse novità interessanti questa settimana per i possessori di PS4 e PS VR: tra le novità in arrivo sul PlayStation Store nell'arco dei prossimi giorni troviamo Metal Gear Survive, Apex Construct e Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

Novità PlayStation 4
Metal Gear Survive e Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet arriveranno sul PlayStation Store questa settimana, insieme ai seguenti titoli:

  • Abo Khashem (23 febbraio)
  • Armored Warfare
  • Deadbolt
  • Defender's Quest: Valley of the Forgotten DX Edition
  • Little Adventure of the Prairie (22 febbraio)
  • Metal Gear Survive (22 febbraio, 39,99 euro)
  • Past Cure (23 febbraio)
  • Premium Pool Arena
  • Rad Rodgers (21 febbraio)
  • The Station
  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (23 febbraio)
  • Symmetry
  • Tiles
  • Xenon Valkyrie

Novità PlayStation Vita

  • Deadbolt
  • Little Adventure of the Prairie

Novità PlayStation VR

  • Apex Construct (20 febbraio, 29,99 euro)
  • Konrad the Kitten (23 febbraio)
  • Restless Spirit (23 febbraio)
  • Run Dorothy Run

Ricordiamo inoltre che sul PlayStation Store sono disponibili una serie di sconti interessanti sui giochi Electronic Arts e su una nutrita selezione di titoli sotto i 5 euro, senza dimenticare le promozioni del weekend tuttora valide per tutti gli utenti PlayStation 4.

Quanto è interessante?
2
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per PlayStation Store

  1. Metal Gear Survive, Kingdom Come Deliverance e PUBG tra le dirette della settimana
  2. Maverick Proving Grounds: un nuovo survival con modalità Battle Royale da 400 giocatori